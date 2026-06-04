Firstrade Ready on Day One to Support FINRA's New Intraday Margin Framework

Active traders gain real-time buying power, no limit on the number of day trades, and a $2,000 minimum to day trade — effective June 4, 2026

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrade Securities Inc., a leading U.S. commission-free online trading brokerage, today announced it is ready on day one to support traders as FINRA's new intraday margin framework takes effect. Effective June 4, 2026, this new era brings a modernized system that makes active trading more accessible and flexible for a broader range of investors.

Starting today, the minimum equity required to actively trade is just $2,000 — the standard margin account minimum. The framework introduces several key changes:

No limit on the number of day trades: Clients may trade throughout the day as frequently as their available buying power allows.

Clients may trade throughout the day as frequently as their available buying power allows. Real-time Intraday Margin Buying Power: Intraday buying power is calculated dynamically throughout the trading day based on a client's real-time margin excess, rather than the prior day's closing balance.

"This is a meaningful step toward a more open and flexible trading environment," said John Liu, CEO and Founder of Firstrade. "We're proud to deliver this for our clients from day one."

The update reflects a broader modernization of U.S. securities regulation. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved amendments to FINRA Rule 4210 on April 14, 2026, with an effective date of June 4, 2026.

For more information, clients can visit Firstrade's Help Center or contact its 24/7 Customer Service team.

About Firstrade

At Firstrade, "Clients' Experience First" remains our guiding principle. We champion our clients with exceptional service and cutting-edge financial solutions at the lowest cost.

Established in 1985, Firstrade stands as a leading online brokerage, offering commission-free trades on stocks, ETFs, options and mutual funds, complemented by a selection of fixed income products. See our Pricing page for detailed pricing. Alongside its diverse product line, Firstrade provides no-fee IRA retirement services and advanced tools, empowering self-directed investors to confidently navigate their financial future. Firstrade is a registered member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit https://www.firstrade.com.

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All investments involve risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Day trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Margin trading involves interest charges and heightened risks, including the potential to lose more than deposited or the need to deposit additional collateral.

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SOURCE Firstrade Securities Inc.