FirstService Residential and SWTCH Energy Power 1,000 EV Chargers for 45,000+ Residents Across North America

Strategic EV charging deployments across FirstService Residential properties help meet rising resident demand and provide convenient, future-ready amenities

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SWTCH Energy, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and FirstService Residential , North America's leading residential property management company, today announced a major milestone: the installation of 1,000 EV chargers across 85 FirstService Residential-managed communities, providing at-home charging access for more than 45,000 residents across the United States and Canada.

EV adoption is increasing at a pace that property owners and operators can't ignore. As more residents bring EVs home, charging is rapidly shifting from a "nice-to-have" to a baseline expectation in multifamily living. This surge in demand places immediate pressure on buildings to modernize their infrastructure, navigate existing electrical constraints, and offer reliable at-home charging. For multifamily properties, FirstService Residential is meeting that demand with scalable, intelligent solutions from SWTCH.

The collaboration, underway since 2020, is a key part of FirstService Residential's strategy to expand future-ready amenities and help condos and HOAs address the industry's pressing challenge of attracting and retaining buyers in a rapidly evolving market. By integrating SWTCH's EV charging solutions, FirstService Residential is supporting its property owners and HOAs with amenities owners increasingly expect, boosting satisfaction and supporting long-term retention.

"Working with SWTCH has allowed us to deploy charging solutions that work in any market," said Kelly Dougherty, President of FirstService Energy, the energy management affiliate company of FirstService Residential. "EV charging ensures our communities can stay ahead of resident expectations, while strengthening livability and property competitiveness for years to come."

SWTCH and FirstService Residential will continue to roll out EV charging infrastructure across FirstService's North American portfolio, with completed installations found at properties in major markets such as New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ontario, and British Columbia.

"Our work with FirstService Residential demonstrates how multifamily communities can leverage EV charging to meet evolving resident needs," said Carter Li, CEO of SWTCH. "The company's initiatives validate that comprehensive charging solutions are essential for competitive properties and set a benchmark for operational excellence and resident-focused innovation. We're excited to continue working with their team to expand access and support residents across their communities."

SWTCH provides comprehensive EV charging solutions designed specifically for multifamily, commercial, and workplace properties through integrated hardware, software, and support services. With SWTCH, property managers can effortlessly monitor and optimize charging operations, ensuring reliable service for residents.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

About SWTCH Energy

SWTCH is pioneering EV charging solutions for multifamily, commercial, and workplace properties across North America. By tapping into existing grid infrastructure and leveraging cutting-edge technology, SWTCH helps building owners and operators deploy scalable, cost-effective EV charging solutions. Through continuous innovation and deep partnerships, SWTCH enables the most profitable and reliable EV charging networks for multi-tenant buildings. For more information, visit www.swtchenergy.com.

