Canadian homeowners can get a free Level 2 EV charger, plus earn money back each time they charge their car at home through Canada's Clean Fuels Regulation Carbon Credit Program

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SWTCH Energy, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging for multifamily and commercial properties, today announced the launch of its new Home Charging Program. The program offers single-family homeowners in Canada a free Level 2 EV charger and the unique opportunity to earn cash back for every kilowatt-hour (kWh) they use to charge their vehicle at home.

SWTCH Energy Launches Canada Home Charging Program, Offering Homeowners Free EV Chargers and Cash Back for Charging

SWTCH's Home Charging Program, in partnership with Plug'n Drive, expands the company's charging network into the residential market. By offering a compelling financial incentive, the program leverages Canada's federal Clean Fuels Regulation Carbon Credit program, which is designed to encourage the installation and use of clean fuels technologies.

"SWTCH is doing our part to make the switch to electric easier and more rewarding for Canadians," said Carter Li, CEO of SWTCH. "By building the infrastructure and business model to turn home charging into carbon credits, we're giving homeowners a way to earn money while helping accelerate EV adoption nationwide."

Participants receive a free Level 2 charger and earn 3 cents for every kWh used to charge their EV at home, amounting to $100 to $150 a year in earnings for the average driver. Additionally, the chargers used in the program are eligible for various utility incentives, including BC Hydro and Roulez Vert, helping to further minimize the cost to install through a licensed electrician.

To participate, homeowners simply:

Sign up and order a free Level 2 Home EV Charger via the SWTCH Home Charging Program store. Have the charger installed at their home. Use the SWTCH Home Charging Program app to connect the charger to their home WiFi and the SWTCH network, activating their earning profile. Begin earning cash back for every kWh charged. Once an account has accumulated $100, participants will receive that amount as a direct deposit into their bank account.

The program is free to join – with no monthly or annual fees – for single-family homeowners who currently own an EV or are planning to purchase one in Canada. If you'd like to learn more and join the program, please visit: shop.swtchenergy.com

About SWTCH Energy

SWTCH is pioneering EV charging solutions for multifamily, commercial, and workplace properties across North America. By tapping into existing grid infrastructure and leveraging cutting-edge technology, SWTCH helps building owners and operators deploy scalable, cost-effective EV charging solutions. Through continuous innovation and deep partnerships, SWTCH enables the most profitable and reliable EV charging networks for multi-tenant buildings. For more information, visit www.swtchenergy.com.

Press Contact:

Jenny Bourne

2087618447

SOURCE SWTCH Energy