Firstsource recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Avasant's Mortgage Business Process Transformation 2024 RadarView™

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE:FSL) (BSE:532809), a leading global provider of specialist domain-led Business Process Services (BPS) and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, has been recognized as a 'Leader' in Avasant's Mortgage Business Process Transformation 2024 RadarView™. Companies classified as 'Leaders' demonstrate consistent excellence across all key dimensions of the RadarView assessment—practice maturity, domain ecosystem, and investments in innovation—while driving superior marketplace impact, setting industry standards through creativity, thought leadership, and best practices, and showcasing exceptional execution with depth and breadth across verticals.

Firstsource, through its US-based entity Sourcepoint, Inc., brings over 25 years of expertise in end-to-end mortgage process transformation. It manages over 250 processes for 500+ clients across onshore, nearshore, and offshore locations, leveraging AI, analytics, and tailored platforms like its ILM OCR solution for document processing and the Loan Evaluation System (LES) for quality control. Strategic partnerships with Krista and PAL enable automated quality checks and personalized employee training, while collaborations with Base64.ai and Verint enhance document processing and analytics capabilities. Supported by an innovative gamified training ecosystem, Firstsource continues to drive operational efficiency, customer insights, and industry innovation.

Vivek Sharma, President – BFS, CMT, and Emerging Geos, Firstsource, shared, "Our goal is straightforward—help clients adapt quicker, work smarter, and improve borrower experiences. Our composable operations help us innovate faster, boost efficiency, and create more personalized customer experiences by integrating emerging technologies like AI, automation, and data analytics into workflows. With the support of a digital workforce and global capabilities, we keep things efficient and simple.

We're all about delivering real-world solutions powered by innovations like large language models (LLMs) and our deep industry expertise. This recognition from Avasant reinforces our commitment to helping lenders and servicers succeed in a fast-changing mortgage landscape, highlighting the meaningful impact we're making."

Aditya Jain, Research Leader, Avasant, shared, "In a challenging mortgage environment, Firstsource's AI-led solutions, like the Intelligent Loan Management (ILM) and Loan Evaluation System (LES), demonstrate its ability to enhance efficiency, compliance, and customer engagement. With innovative platforms and deep domain expertise, Firstsource stands out as a Leader in the Mortgage Business Process Transformation 2024 RadarView™."

As the mortgage industry continues to evolve, Firstsource remains dedicated to delivering long-term value through innovation, technology, and operational excellence. By leveraging cutting-edge tools and a human-centered approach, Firstsource helps lenders and servicers navigate market complexities and build a resilient future.

To download a copy of the report, please visit: https://www.firstsource.com/firstsource-named-a-leader-in-mortgage-business-process-transformation

About Firstsource

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809) (Reuters: FISO.BO) (Bloomberg: FSOL:IN), is a specialized global business process services partner, providing transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology, and other diverse industries. With an established presence in the US, the UK, India, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, and the Philippines, we make it happen for our clients, solving their biggest challenges with hyper-focused, domain-centered teams and cutting-edge tech, data, and analytics. Our real-world practitioners work collaboratively to deliver future-focused outcomes. (www.firstsource.com)

About Sourcepoint

Sourcepoint, a Firstsource company, is a globally recognized leader in residential mortgage services. We offer a unique blend of cutting-edge technology and expert-led solutions designed to help clients streamline operations, manage risk, and enhance the customer journey – from origination to servicing.

We collaborate with Industry leaders to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. Our professional services are purpose-built to drive transformation and growth by elevating business performance with proven capabilities that deliver unmatched results.

At Sourcepoint, we don't just envision the future – we make it happen. (https://www.sourcepointmortgage.com/)

