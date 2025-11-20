Firstup Delivers Deeper Personalization and Engagement with Latest Platform Release

New features enhance personalization, automation, and data-driven insights to connect every employee and power better business outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstup , the pioneer of intelligent communication and engagement platforms for the workforce, today announced its latest product release featuring a compelling set of innovations that expand personalization capabilities, accelerate data access, and create more meaningful employee connections. Many of these enhancements were developed in direct response to customer feedback, reflecting Firstup's commitment to delivering solutions that address real-world communication and engagement challenges.

"At Firstup, we're reimagining how organizations connect with their people to drive business outcomes," said Bill Schuh, CEO of Firstup. "When every employee is informed, engaged, and aligned, communication acts as a powerful catalyst for business performance and growth."

The new release delivers significant updates that reinforce Firstup's commitment to personalized communication and actionable data insights, improving the employee experience at every moment.

Drive Higher Engagement with Enhanced Personalization and Automation



The release introduces powerful new capabilities that enable communicators to personalize content at scale and ensure the right messages reach employees:

Audience Block Targeting allows communicators to tailor specific content blocks within single campaigns to different audiences, enabling dynamic, personalized experiences.

allows communicators to tailor specific content blocks within single campaigns to different audiences, enabling dynamic, personalized experiences. Knowledge Hub Enhancements streamline the creation of intuitive, branded information spaces with improved admin controls for creating, renaming, and reordering pages.

streamline the creation of intuitive, branded information spaces with improved admin controls for creating, renaming, and reordering pages. Forced Delivery ensures urgent updates reach all employees regardless of channel preferences or activity levels, when speed and visibility are mission-critical.

Data-Driven Intelligence for Faster Decision Making



Firstup continues to empower enterprises with accelerated, data-driven decision capabilities:

Direct Data Export Enhancements provide analytics teams with near real-time access to granular, raw engagement data through automated recurring exports delivered securely, enabling organizations to analyze and act on insights faster than ever and to leverage existing investments in business intelligence and analytics tools, in addition to Firstup's native analytics environment.

provide analytics teams with near real-time access to granular, raw engagement data through automated recurring exports delivered securely, enabling organizations to analyze and act on insights faster than ever and to leverage existing investments in business intelligence and analytics tools, in addition to Firstup's native analytics environment. Journey Management Enhancements provide new search, filter, and sort tools to make it easy to find employees at any stage in a journey and take required action quickly.

Enhanced Integration & Extensibility



The platform's expanded integrations extend intelligent communication into employees' daily workflow tools:

New Workday Productivity Integration builds on our existing integration, now enabling employees to view pay slips, time-off balances, and absence requests directly within Firstup.

builds on our existing integration, now enabling employees to view pay slips, time-off balances, and absence requests directly within Firstup. Enhanced Concur Integration allows U.S. and EU managers to view receipts inline with expense reports, accelerating approvals and improving user experience and worker productivity.

"This release advances the intelligence at the heart of our platform," said Cheryl Chavez, Chief Product Officer at Firstup. "By deepening personalization, enabling faster access to data, and strengthening integrations with key partners like Workday, we continue to empower customers to orchestrate engagement and action at scale, transforming their employee experience."

All new features are available today. For more information, read the blog .

About Firstup



Firstup is the leading platform for intelligent communication and engagement that power meaningful business outcomes. As a true "mission control" for workforce communications, Firstup is built for organizations with critically important frontline employees – delivering the right message to the right person at the right time. The platform enables hyper‑personalized, data-driven journeys across channels (email, mobile, intranet, digital signage and more), bringing alignment, clarity and engagement to every level of the organization.

With integrations to core HR, IT and business systems, Firstup reduces digital noise, surfaces actionable insights, strengthens employee experience and helps clients maximize productivity and retention. Trusted by large enterprises worldwide, Firstup transforms internal communication into measurable impact. Learn more at www.firstup.io .

