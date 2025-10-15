Firstup Expands Executive Leadership to Accelerate Global Growth and Deepen Customer Impact

Craig Steele, Kristin Brennan and Nathan Lowis join Firstup to drive global growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstup , the leading intelligent communication platform for the workforce, today announced the appointment of three seasoned executive leaders: Craig Steele as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Kristin Brennan as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Nathan Lowis as Managing Director for EMEA. This marks a new chapter for Firstup, designed to accelerate the company's global growth and deliver greater value to customers.

These strategic leaders bring a combined depth of expertise in global growth, customer experience and go-to-market (GTM) excellence. They will lead efforts to help organizations of all sizes unlock the full potential of their workforce communications and achieve key business outcomes, including improved efficiency, productivity, employee engagement, safety, quality of care, and topline growth.

Leading an Outcome-Driven GTM Strategy

As CRO, Craig Steele leads all global GTM functions and will create a high-performance organization that builds trust, drives results and elevates the end-to-end customer journey.

"With Craig at the helm of our GTM organization, we're building a structure that not only drives growth but does so in a way that is sustainable and customer-centric," said Bill Schuh, CEO of Firstup. "He's a proven leader with a track record of delivering exceptional results."

Prior to joining Firstup, Craig served as CRO at Velocity Global and held sales leadership roles at Anaplan, where he was instrumental in the company's scale and success, as well as at ServiceNow and Salesforce.

Driving Growth through Strategic Marketing

As Chief Marketing Officer, Kristin Brennan leads Firstup's brand and marketing strategy, and will build a marketing engine that drives engagement and measurable pipeline and bookings outcomes.

"Kristin is not only an exceptional marketer but also a collaborative executive who understands how to successfully align marketing with GTM execution to achieve results," said Schuh. "She also brings the insight and discipline required to grow our brand equity and customer affinity."

Kristin joins Firstup after leading the marketing function at Legion Technologies. She has also led full-stack marketing organizations at Datrium, Lightstep, and Sencha, each of which achieved successful exits through acquisition.

Enabling Regional Success for EMEA Customers

Based in London, Nathan Lowis, Managing Director for EMEA, will drive growth and deliver business outcomes for our customers in the EMEA market.

"Customers in EMEA are at the forefront of modern workforce transformation, and Nathan's leadership ensures we meet their needs with tailored strategies and deeper engagement," said Steele.

Nathan's experience as a leader at Oracle, Anaplan and Sparta Commodities positions him to deliver growth and customer value as part of Firstup's global strategy.

Customer Impact at the Core

With this expanded leadership team, Firstup is poised to deliver accelerated growth and measurable business impact for its customers.

"This is more than a leadership expansion; it supports our transformation of the company," said Schuh. "Craig, Kristin, and Nathan each bring the expertise to help us scale our vision globally, serve our customers effectively and define the future of employee communication and engagement."

Firstup is the leading platform for intelligent communication that powers meaningful business outcomes. As a true "mission control" for workforce communications, Firstup is built for organizations with critically important frontline employees – delivering the right message to the right person at the right time. The platform enables hyper‑personalized, data-driven journeys across channels (email, mobile, intranet, digital signage and more), bringing alignment, clarity and engagement to every level of the organization.

With integrations to core HR, IT and business systems, Firstup reduces digital noise, surfaces actionable insights, strengthens employee experience and helps clients maximize productivity and retention. Trusted by large enterprises worldwide, Firstup transforms internal communication into measurable impact.

Learn more at www.firstup.io

