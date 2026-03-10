Firstup Extends AI Suite with New Agentic Capabilities Across its Intelligent Communication Platform

Expanding beyond generative assistance to agentic execution, Firstup AI orchestrates communication and action to drive productivity, engagement, and efficiency–from the corporate office to the frontlines

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstup, the pioneer of intelligent communication and engagement platforms for the workforce, today introduced Firstup AI, a comprehensive AI suite purpose-built to drive strategic outcomes across the enterprise, from safety, compliance, and onboarding to retention, productivity, and culture.

From Generative AI to Agentic Innovation

Thousands of communicators already use Firstup's AI-powered content and campaign tools daily. Now, the company is building on that momentum to move beyond generative assistance into agentic AI that can anticipate needs, take action, and deliver measurable results – all embedded directly into the platform where millions of employees already go for information.

"Most enterprise AI tools were built for workers at desks – not the nurse between shifts or the maintenance technician on the manufacturing line. We built Firstup AI to meet workers where they are," said Bill Schuh, CEO of Firstup. "Every capability we're shipping is designed to drive real outcomes: more productivity, stronger engagement, less friction. AI that doesn't just assist, but acts, means employees, including frontline and deskless workers, can focus on work that actually matters to the business."

Firstup AI spans five pillars – AI Search, AI Content Creator, AI Insights, AI Actions, and AI Audience Builder – each designed to support the communications and interactions that keep the workforce informed, connected, and productive:

Firstup AI Search: Employees ask a question in plain language and get a direct, accurate answer, instantly without searching across multiple systems, opening tickets, or waiting on HR. AI Search pulls from connected platforms like Workday, ADP, Sharepoint, Google Drive, and ServiceNow to surface what employees need in seconds, with contextual awareness of their roles and permissions. For example, an employee can inquire about their PTO balance without leaving the Firstup platform. An upcoming Microsoft Copilot integration will extend that experience into the tools employees already use.

Firstup AI Content Creator: Acting as an intelligent agent, the Assistant will take an initial idea, craft a well-structured draft, and deliver a publication-ready post that employees can easily review, refine, and share. Additionally, it eliminates the heavy lifting of communication through expanded AI-powered optimization and, in the near future, asset management and AI content creation in the campaign workflow. Teams can leverage the engine to draft content, refine writing, improve campaigns, and surface trending topics, while the broader workforce benefits from Comment Assist, a real-time coach that ensures internal dialogue remains professional and constructive.

Firstup AI Insights: Allows the business to understand if and why campaigns are working through natural conversation. Current features include comment sentiment analysis and, coming soon, automatic trend surfacing and the ability to ask natural language questions such as, "Which employee cohorts showed the most significant change in engagement last quarter?"

Firstup AI Actions (Coming Soon): Connects Firstup's agent directly to enterprise systems of record, including Workday, ServiceNow, and ADP, to execute tasks on behalf of employees through natural language conversation. For example, a PTO request that previously required an employee to find, log into, and navigate the source system is now an instant transaction completed within Firstup.

Firstup AI Audience Builder (Coming Soon): Allows business teams to build audiences effortlessly using natural language. Simple prompts such as "New hires in EMEA who started this year and haven't been active in the last 30 days" will uncover complex target segments, while the engine's continuous learning refines targeting and campaign suggestions over time.

"Generative assistance alone doesn't drive organizational outcomes; knowing exactly who needs the content, how to reach them, and what will drive action does. That's where these new agentic innovations come into play," said Cheryl Chavez, Chief Product Officer at Firstup. "Our AI is so deeply personal and contextual because it's built upon the robust universal employee profiles, behavioral engagement data, and enterprise integrations that have powered Firstup for years. We are creating a platform that can anticipate an employee's needs before they even ask."

Firstup AI runs on the same secure, compliant infrastructure that Fortune 500 companies rely on every day through Firstup. Data is encrypted and never used to train AI models. Every response is grounded exclusively in the organization's verified content. If authoritative information is not available, the AI does not generate speculative answers. Role-based permissions and administrative governance controls ensure responses are limited to approved systems and content sources.

Key features of Firstup AI Search, AI Content Creator, and AI Insights are available now, with more capabilities coming in the next several months. Firstup AI Actions and AI Audience Builder are coming soon, with general availability planned for later this year. For more information about Firstup AI and the upcoming roadmap, visit https://firstup.io/firstup-ai/.

About Firstup

Firstup is the leading platform for intelligent communication and engagement that powers meaningful business outcomes. As a true "mission control" for workforce communications, Firstup is built for organizations with critically important frontline employees, delivering the right message to the right person at the right time. The platform enables hyper-personalized, data-driven journeys across channels (email, mobile, intranet, digital signage and more), bringing alignment, clarity and engagement to every level of the organization.

With integrations to core HR, IT and business systems, Firstup reduces digital noise, surfaces actionable insights, strengthens employee experience and helps clients maximize productivity and retention. Trusted by large enterprises worldwide, Firstup transforms internal communication into measurable impact. Learn more at www.firstup.io.

