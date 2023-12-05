Firstup Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions

Firstup recognized for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute for their intranet packaged solutions (IPS)

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstup , pioneer of the intelligent communication platform for the workforce, today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions (IPS).

Firstup is the only platform built with the employee at the center that activates employee attributes and behavioral data to intelligently automate and orchestrate hyper-personalized campaigns. Firstup is designed to help organizations retain and grow their people by improving the employee experience at scale.

Firstup was also recently recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Employee Communications Applications.

"We're honored to be recognized as a Leader on this year's Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions. We believe this honor reflects our success in driving innovation in AI, personalization and omni-channel delivery to meet the complex needs of today's distributed, digitally-driven organizations," said Nicole Alvino, CEO of Firstup.

"Our vision has always been to transform the employee experience, and while this includes intranet capabilities, there's much more beyond that to achieve personalized, intelligent communication that activates deep workforce insights. We measure ourselves by the business value and enhanced workforce engagement we create for our customers every day. We remain committed to constant innovation so that HR leaders and communicators can forge even stronger connections with all employees in every moment that matters."

Download a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant report here .

About Firstup

Firstup is the world's first intelligent communication platform. More than 40 percent of Fortune 100 companies use our platform to connect with their people, design and deliver personalized communications, and gain engagement insights throughout the employee journey. With Firstup, employers can view engagement data in real-time, by organization, department, or employee. That helps leaders better understand their workforce, make informed decisions and provide better experiences from hire to retire. Companies like Amazon, Tesco, Ford, and Hilton use Firstup every day to improve outcomes for their employees.

