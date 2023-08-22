Firstup Surpasses $100M ARR, Cementing Market Leadership in Intelligent Workforce Communication

Firstup's momentum accelerates as over 40% of Fortune 100 companies trust the platform to foster meaningful connections, personalized communications and uncover engagement insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstup , pioneer of the intelligent communication platform for the workforce, has surpassed $100 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), underscoring its position as a market leader. With over 18 million employees connected worldwide, Firstup is the trusted choice of more than 40% of Fortune 100 companies. Industry giants, including Amazon, Dow, Ford, and Hilton, rely on Firstup to connect seamlessly with their workforce, deliver personalized communications, and gain valuable insights to enhance employee engagement.

Amidst the increasing burnout and fatigue in organizations and the need for a better digital employee experience for every worker, Firstup announced CommunicationAI , which offers GenAI capabilities in the Firstup Intelligent Communication Platform. With CommunicationAI, communication leaders can enhance HRIS and people analytics data with real-time content engagement data, offering a more comprehensive and contextualized view of each employee. Communicators can now map employee engagement data to a library of content and templates and create hyper-personalized content journeys for each employee.

Firstup also recently bolstered its executive team with top talent from Marketo, ServiceNow, and UKG, aligning its leadership with market opportunity and solidifying its position as an industry trailblazer.

"Employee communications is the holy grail of a great employee experience. Today, as employees feel overwhelmed and overworked, a next-generation intelligent communication platform like Firstup is a very hot commodity," said Josh Bersin, Founder & CEO, The Josh Bersin Company.

"Our rapid customer growth stems from the realization that as the workforce becomes increasingly diverse and dispersed, leaders must optimize for efficiency while still building a culture of engagement. The only way this happens is through personalized communications at scale, which can only come from automation and AI," said Nicole Alvino, Firstup Co-Founder, and CEO. "We are proud to be the trusted partner of forward-thinking organizations as they embrace the transformative power of intelligent employee communication to drive meaningful people and business outcomes."

"The Firstup platform has been a game-changer, leading to increased engagement across not just our office workers but our shop floor workers as well. At AGCO, we recognize that creating a great employee experience is essential to creating exceptional experiences for our farmer customers," said Phillipa Ware, Senior Manager for Global Employee Experience, AGCO Corporation.

Additionally, Firstup won the 2023 HR Tech Award in the Employee Experience for Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution category, which spotlights solutions that bring new features and capabilities to the market to solve old problems in new ways.

For more information about the Firstup platform, visit firstup.io/platform .

To read about how Firstup customers, such as Wegmans, Phillips 66, and Boston Children's Hospital, have transformed their companies, visit https://firstup.io/customer-stories/ .

About Firstup

Firstup is the world's first intelligent communication platform. More than 40 percent of Fortune 100 companies use our platform to connect with their people, design and deliver personalized communications, and gain engagement insights throughout the employee journey. With Firstup, employers can view engagement data in real-time, by organization, department, or employee. That helps leaders better understand their workforce, make informed decisions and provide better experiences from hire to retire. Companies like Amazon, Tesco, Ford, and Hilton use Firstup every day to improve outcomes for their employees.

