Firstup Wins Lighthouse Tech Award for Employee Experience Platform Innovation

Recognition highlights HR solutions shaping hiring, development, performance and retention of the global workforce

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstup, the pioneer of intelligent communication and engagement platforms for the workforce, today announced it has been named a winner of the 2026 Lighthouse Tech Awards for Best Comprehensive Employee Experience Solution, presented by Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

Firstup was honored for its platform that helps organizations cut through information overload and reach employees through personalized, data-driven communication journeys. By delivering the right information to the right employee at the right time, the platform ensures employees understand what actions to take and why those actions matter to the business.

For many organizations, the biggest barrier to improving employee experience is simply reaching employees in the first place. Traditional internal communication tools like email and intranets often fail to reach large portions of the workforce, particularly frontline and deskless employees who may not have regular access to those channels. When communication fails to reach the people doing the work, alignment breaks down and even the best strategies fail to lead to results.

"Winning a Lighthouse Tech Award is a meaningful validation of the impact our customers are achieving with Firstup," said Bill Schuh, CEO of Firstup. "Organizations today are navigating constant change, and employees need clarity more than ever. When employees receive the information relevant to their role through the channel that works best for them, it drives engagement and boosts morale and productivity, helping them contribute more effectively to business success."

"Firstup shows how a unified platform can improve the employee experience by delivering personalized communication and actionable insights at scale," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer of Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "Its combination of AI-driven targeting and strong governance helps organizations engage employees with greater confidence."

The company continues to innovate in AI, including the recent launch of Firstup AI, a comprehensive AI suite purpose-built to drive strategic outcomes across the enterprise. Today, Firstup connects more than 17 million employees globally and is trusted by organizations including Boeing, Colgate-Palmolive, Dow, Providence, Tesco and Toyota to improve workforce alignment, engagement and business performance.

To see the full list of 2026 winning companies, visit HRTechAwards.org.

About Firstup

Firstup is the leading platform for intelligent communication and engagement that powers meaningful business outcomes. As a true "mission control" for workforce communications, Firstup is built for organizations with critically important frontline employees, delivering the right message to the right person at the right time. The platform enables hyper-personalized, data-driven journeys across channels (email, mobile, intranet, digital signage and more), bringing alignment, clarity and engagement to every level of the organization.

With integrations to core HR, IT and business systems, Firstup reduces digital noise, surfaces actionable insights, strengthens employee experience and helps clients maximize productivity and retention. Trusted by large enterprises worldwide, Firstup transforms internal communication into measurable impact. Learn more at www.firstup.io.

SOURCE Firstup