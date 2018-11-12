FISCO BCOS Blockchain Application Contest Reveals the Grand Prize Winner

The Contest aimed to discover and present practical consortium chain projects, thus improving the public exposure of advantages of consortium chains, such as experience evolution, boosting efficiency, cost savings, mutual trust, data transparency and clear responsibility. The contest provided investors with opportunities to connect with fast-growing consortium chain start-ups. All projects adopted FISCO BCOS as the underlying blockchain technology platform. Together they further tested the robustness and availability of FISCO BCOS, which in return, facilitated the sustainable development of FISCO BCOS's open-source ecosystem. Eventually, it will help launch applications in different scenarios of Distributed Business.

According to Henry Ma, President of Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium (FISCO) Technical Committee, Vice President and Chief Information Officer of WeBank, "Through the Contest, we inspired participants who are using blockchain technology to solve problems in their businesses and encouraged them to join FISCO BCOS - the building block of open consortium chain. Together we will enable collaborative businesses and contribute to future real economy and development of SMEs."

The FISCO BCOS Blockchain Application Contest was sponsored by WeBank and was guided by China Electronics Standardizations Institutes and China Computer Federation. ZhongChao Blockchain Technology Research Institute provided academic advice. FISCO and Shenzhen Finance Technology Association co-hosted the largest and most famous consortium chain applications contest in China. 300 projects joined the contest, covering dozens of industries such as government affairs, finance, public benefits, medical, education, transportation and smart home.

