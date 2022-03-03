FiscusDAO Launches Smart Contracts to Bridge On- and Off-Chain Assets

How does it operate?

FiscusDAO is backed by the treasury of cryptocurrencies created from the revenue of real-world assets. FISC is not a stable coin, but rather a currency that uses revenue-based tokenization whose altruistic goal is to solve current challenges like on-chain settlement, valuation, and transactional transparency. This model is called Revenue-as-a-Service (RaaS).

Using smart contracts on the Avalanche network to allow revenue from off-chain projects to be retained by the treasury, FiscusDAO does not tokenize the projects in the form of equity, but rather uses the RaaS model to build revenue streams that benefit the DAO, adding value to the FISC token. Smart contracts ensure that the DAO receives riskless revenue both on and off-chain while the DAO governance model engages in the activities related to each project's underwriting and approval.

FiscusDao will be publishing projects soon. Stay tuned on fiscusdao.finance and join the discussions on Discord discord.gg/fiscusdao.

How to invest?

To understand how to invest in FiscusDAO, follow us on Twitter @Fiscusdao (https://twitter.com/FiscusDAO), join the Discord channel (discord.gg/fiscusdao), and visit the website (https://fiscusdao.finance/)

SOURCE FiscusDAO