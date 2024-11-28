Fish Oil Market to Reach $4.51 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, ' Fish Oil Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Grade (Feed, Food, Pharma), Process (Crude Fish Oil, Refined Fish Oil), Product (Salmon Oil, Tuna Oil, Cod Liver Oil), Application (Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements)—Global Forecast to 2031,'

The fish oil market is expected to reach $4.51 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2031.

The fish oil market is witnessing growth primarily due to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) across the globe, increasing awareness about livestock and pet nutrition, the surging need for healthier eating habits, changes in consumer preferences, and the expansion of the aquaculture industry. However, this market's growth is restrained by unsustainable fishing practices of fish oil manufacturers and the availability of alternative sources of omega-3 fatty acids.

Download FREE PDF Brochure Of Fish Oil Market -https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=1210

Additionally, the growing awareness regarding the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids and the increasing adoption of omega-3 fatty acids in aquaculture and animal feed applications are anticipated to create substantial growth opportunities for the stakeholders in this market. On the other hand, overfishing and environmental concerns pose a significant challenge to market growth. Moreover, the increasing emphasis on health and wellness and technological advancements in fish oil extraction & processing methods are prominent trends in the fish oil market.

Key Players:

The major market players studied in this report are Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.), TripleNine Group A/S (Denmark), FF Skagen A/S (Denmark), Pelagia AS (Norway), BASF SE (Germany), KD Pharma Group SA (Switzerland), Croda International Plc (U.K.), Colpex International S.A.C (Peru), OLVEA Group (France), SARMA FISH S.A.R.L (Morocco), Pesquera Diamante S.A. (Peru), Blueline Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd. (India), and GC Rieber VivoMega AS (Norway).

The fish oil market is segmented by grade (feed-grade, food-grade, and pharma-grade), process (crude fish oil, refined fish oil, and modified fish oil), product (anchovy oil, salmon oil, tuna oil, cod liver oil, sardine oil, squalene oil, krill oil, menhaden oil, and other products), application (aqua feed, dietary supplements, functional food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and other applications) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the fish oil market at the regional & country levels.

Fish Oil Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In October 2024 , KD Pharma Group SA completed the acquisition of DSM-Firmenich's marine lipids business. This acquisition encompasses DSM-Firmenich's Marine Lipids omega-3 fish oil operations serving the food and beverage, dietary supplement, and pharmaceutical sectors, along with the MEG-3 brand and production facilities located in Piura, Peru , and Mulgrave, Canada .

, KD Pharma Group SA completed the acquisition of DSM-Firmenich's marine lipids business. This acquisition encompasses DSM-Firmenich's Marine Lipids omega-3 fish oil operations serving the food and beverage, dietary supplement, and pharmaceutical sectors, along with the MEG-3 brand and production facilities located in Piura, , and . In March 2023 , Epax ( Norway ), a subsidiary of Pelagia, launched a full-spectrum oil that combines Omegas 3, 9, and 11, specifically targeting applications in skin health supplements.

Get Insightful Data On Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, And Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures And More) https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=1210

Key Findings in the Fish Oil Market Study:

By grade, the pharma-grade segment is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2024–2031 due to the high purity and concentration of beneficial omega-3 fatty acids in pharma-grade fish oil. Pharma-grade fish oil, which is highly refined and concentrated to meet strict pharmaceutical standards, is commonly used in prescription omega-3 supplements and medications that help manage elevated triglyceride levels, reduce inflammation, and support heart health.

By process, the refined fish oil segment is slated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2024–2031. Refined fish oil is highly preferred owing to its high purity and quality, which is crucial for maintaining the health and growth of farmed fish. Additionally, the use of refined fish oil in the production of pet food and animal feed supports the high growth of this segment. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding the benefits of omega-3 supplementation in managing chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, arthritis, and mental health disorders further supports the high growth of this segment.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Research Report -https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=1210

By product, the cod liver oil segment is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2024–2031. Cod liver oil is a natural source of essential nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A, and vitamin D. The increasing demand for cod liver oil is attributed to its health benefits, including supporting heart health, boosting immune function, and promoting healthy skin. Its high content of vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids makes it a staple in many dietary supplements, significantly contributing to the segment's growth.

By application, the dietary supplements segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2024–2031. Growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids and the rising popularity of natural products support the high growth of this segment. Furthermore, the rising trend of self-care and natural wellness solutions has made dietary supplements increasingly popular among individuals, supporting the segment's high growth.

By geography, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2024–2031. The favorable climate for aquaculture, strong growth in aquaculture production, rising awareness about the health benefits of fish oils, and the increasing demand for nutraceuticals support the high growth of this regional market. Furthermore, the increasing acknowledgment of the health advantages associated with omega-3 fatty acids found in fish oil is propelling consumer demand throughout the region.

IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AVAILABLE | BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More)-https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/84988993

Scope of the Report:

Fish Oil Market Assessment—by Grade

Feed-grade

Food-grade

Pharma-grade

Fish Oil Market Assessment—by Process

Crude Fish Oil

Refined Fish Oil

Modified Fish Oil

Fish Oil Market Assessment—by Product

Anchovy Oil

Salmon Oil

Tuna Oil

Cod Liver Oil

Sardine Oil

Squalene Oil

Krill Oil

Menhaden Oil

Other Products

Fish Oil Market Assessment—by Application

Aqua Feed

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Other Applications

Fish Oil Market Assessment—by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Poland



Netherlands



Belgium



Norway



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia



Malaysia



Thailand



Singapore



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

(RoLATAM) Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa



United Arab Emirates (UAE)

(UAE)

Rest of Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)

Related Reports:

Aquafeed Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Ingredient (Plant-based {Soy, Corn}, Animal-based {Fish Oil}, Additives, Algae, Insect), Species Type (Fish {Salmon}, Crustacean, Mollusks), Form (Dry), Lifecycle (Starter Feed)– Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/aquafeed-market-5939

Lipid Nutrition Market by Type (Omega-3, Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT), Omega-6, Omega-9) Source (Marine, Plant), Form (Liquid, Dry), Application (Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed) - Global Forecast to 2030 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/lipid-nutrition-market-3045

Fish Oil Market Research Summary

Particulars Details Number of Pages ~250 Format PDF Forecast Period 2024–2031 Base Year 2023 CAGR (Value) 4.7 % Market Size (Value) USD 4.51 Billion by 2031 Segments Covered By Grade Feed Grade

Food Grade

Pharma Grade By Process Crude Fish Oil

Refined Fish Oil

Modified Fish Oil By Product Anchovy Oil

Salmon Oil

Tuna Oil

Cod Liver Oil

Sardine Oil

Squalene Oil

Krill Oil

Menhaden Oil

Other Products By Application Aqua Feed

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Other Applications Countries Covered North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Key Companies Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.), TripleNine Group A/S (Denmark), FF Skagen A/S (Denmark), Pelagia AS (Norway), BASF SE (Germany), KD Pharma Group SA (Switzerland), Croda International Plc (U.K.), Colpex International S.A.C (Peru), OLVEA Group (France), SARMA FISH S.A.R.L (Morocco), Pesquera Diamante S.A. (Peru), Blueline Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd. (India), and GC Rieber VivoMega AS (Norway).

Contact:

Meticulous Market Research Pvt.Ltd.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Meticulousblog.org | Top Market Research Reports Blog - https://meticulousblog.org/

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/1294/fish-oil-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.