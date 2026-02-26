Sharing Japan's Pop Culture Legacy from Kanazawa to the World

"Godzilla Expo in Kanazawa" Traces 70 Years of the King of Monsters and the Evolution of Japanese Visual Culture

KANAZAWA, Japan, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanazawa Biyori is a regional information website that shares stories on traditional crafts, food culture, and everyday life from the Kanazawa, Noto, and Kaga areas. It also highlights the historical and cultural significance of Japanese pop culture, offering perspectives that enrich visitors' stays in Kanazawa for readers in Japan and abroad.

As part of this mission, Kanazawa Biyori is introducing "Godzilla Expo in Kanazawa," a traveling exhibition currently on view at the Ishikawa Prefectural History Museum from Saturday, January 17 to Sunday, March 22, 2026, as a place to explore the history of one of Japan's most iconic contributions to global pop culture.

70 Years of Japanese Pop Culture Seen Through Godzilla

From the very first film Godzilla in 1954 to the latest releases, the King of Monsters has captivated audiences in Japan and around the world for more than 70 years. At "Godzilla Expo in Kanazawa," works from the Showa, Heisei, and Reiwa eras are presented together with posters, suits, statues, and on-set props.

Exhibits Showcasing Ingenuity and Technological Progress in Tokusatsu

The venue brings together Godzilla suits and statues from different eras, large-scale dioramas, and filming props, allowing visitors to experience firsthand the ingenuity and craftsmanship behind Japan's tokusatsu (special effects) productions.

Seeing miniature sets and sculpted details up close makes it possible to feel the cumulative process by which practical, analog effects have evolved into today's digital compositing and VFX. This bridge from hands-on techniques to cutting-edge technology is one of the exhibition's defining features.

Local History Meets Film History in a Museum Setting

The Ishikawa Prefectural History Museum, which hosts the exhibition, is housed in renovated red-brick buildings that once served as an army munitions depot. It has long introduced Ishikawa's history and folklore through its collections.

Placing 70 years of Godzilla's history within this setting creates a space where local history and the history of visual culture intersect.

This intersection offers visitors a new way to experience both. After touring Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo, and Morioka, "Godzilla Expo" is now being held in the Hokuriku region on a full scale for the very first time.

Highlights

1. A Clear Window into the Depth of Japan's Pop Culture

Godzilla is more than a popular character; it is a figure that has reflected shifts in society and technology over the decades. By presenting this long trajectory in one place, the exhibition serves as an accessible starting point for international audiences to understand that Japanese pop culture is a cultural resource with real historical depth.

2. A "Craft" Perspective on Special Effects That Resonates with Kanazawa

From suit design to miniature sets, tokusatsu expression is built on both artisanal skill and technology. This structure—where craftsmanship and accumulated technique sustain culture—parallels the world of traditional crafts. As a regional media outlet that covers both crafts and visual culture, Kanazawa Biyori sees particular value in sharing this exhibition with the wider world.

Exhibition Overview

Title: Godzilla Expo in Kanazawa

Dates: January 17 (Sat), 2026 – March 22 (Sun), 2026

Venue:

Ishikawa Prefectural History Museum

3-1 Dewamachi, Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture

Opening Hours:

Monday–Thursday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM (last admission 4:40 PM)

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and national holidays: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (last admission 4:40 PM)

Final day (March 22): closes at 4:00 PM

Admission (tax included):

Adults / University students: ¥1,400 (advance tickets ¥1,200)

Junior high / High school students: ¥1,000 (advance tickets ¥800)

Elementary school students: ¥700 (advance tickets ¥500)

Preschool children: Free

Organizer: Godzilla Expo in Kanazawa Executive Committee

Co-organizers: Hokuriku Broadcasting, FM Ishikawa

Planning Supervision: Toho Co., Ltd.

For details and the latest information, please refer to the official websites of the Ishikawa Prefectural History Museum and "Godzilla Expo."

