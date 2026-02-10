Fish Window Cleaning Named a Top Franchise on Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500® List

Brand Climbs 37 Spots to No. 185 Overall and Earns No. 1 Ranking in Window Cleaning Category

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish Window Cleaning, the nation's largest window cleaning franchise, is once again recognized on Entrepreneur Magazine's highly regarded Franchise 500® list. The brand ranks No. 185 overall on the 2026 list and is No. 1 in the Window Cleaning franchise category.

This year's ranking marks a notable climb from No. 222 in 2025 and represents Fish Window Cleaning's 10th consecutive year on the Franchise 500® list. The brand has also been recognized by Entrepreneur as a Top Franchise for Less Than $150,000, further highlighting the accessibility and strength of its business model.

Founded in 1978 by Mike Merrick and franchising since 1998, Fish Window Cleaning has grown into a system of 274+ franchise locations nationwide, serving both residential and commercial customers. The brand is known for its ground-level window cleaning model and its family-friendly approach to business operations, with no nights, weekends, or holidays required.

"Earning a top spot on the Franchise 500 list year after year speaks volumes about the consistency of our system and the people behind it," said Randy Cross, President of Fish Window Cleaning. "Being number one in category and climbing 37 spots overall this year reflects the hard work of our franchisees, the strength of our support team, and the trust customers place in our brand. It's especially meaningful to me as both president and a franchise owner who's built a business within this system."

Cross joined Fish Window Cleaning as a franchisee in 2002 and went on to build one of the brand's top-performing locations before stepping into the role of president. His leadership approach emphasizes transparency, integrity, and collaboration, values that continue to guide the brand's growth.

The Franchise 500® is the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Entrepreneur's editorial team evaluates franchises using more than 150 data points, including costs and fees, size and growth, brand strength, support, and financial stability. Only the top-performing franchise systems earn placement on the annual list.

Fish Window Cleaning's continued presence and upward movement on the Franchise 500® emphasizes its durability, scalability, and appeal as a franchise opportunity.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Fish Window Cleaning, visit https://www.fishwindowcleaning.com/franchise.

About Fish Window Cleaning

Fish Window Cleaning was founded in St. Louis in 1978 and is now the largest window cleaning franchise in the country, with over 270 locations nationwide. FISH provides service to more than 200,000 commercial and residential customers. Free estimates and customized service plans tailored to each customer's needs and budget are just a few benefits offered. For more information, visit www.fishwindowcleaning.com, or call 1-877-707-FISH (3474).

