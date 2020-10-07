Fishawack Health reorganizes as global commercialization partner for a postpandemic world

Navigating the healthcare ecosystem has become increasingly complex over the last 10 years and COVID-19 has intensified this complexity, leaving a lasting imprint on the industry. As a result, commercial and scientific leaders are now required to develop more targeted, resource-efficient, and effective approaches that maximize commercial success.

In the last two months, Fishawack Health has carried out extensive research with clients across the industry to understand how they are adjusting to the pressures of COVID-19. The research uncovered significant disruptions, revealing long-term implications for clinical development, patient pathways, the customer journey, and launch and go-to-market models. A preview of this research will be made available by Fishawack Health on October 31st.

"Now, more than ever, our clients need a partner with the agility, entrepreneurial spirit and expertise of a specialist agency, but with the reach and resources of a larger network. We're able to recognize changes in the environment and plot a new direction quickly. Larger networks are not designed to adapt in this way," Fishawack Health Group President Gail Flockhart said.

"Our global cross-functional teams have delivered solutions designed to overcome the disruptions evident across the industry. Most teams are formed to operate within a single mode of action. Fishawack specialty teams are expected to function in two modes—individually and in combination with other specialties."

The new organization combines all component capabilities from the group companies into an integrated offering, organized into Commercial, Consulting, and Medical Communications operating units. Many legacy group brands will continue to exist, unified under the new Fishawack Health identity. Leadership and management teams have been aligned with the new organization.

Fishawack Health CEO Oliver Dennis said, "We are a new breed of commercialization partner and can help healthcare companies navigate what is a rugged landscape. We're designed to solve these challenges by providing integrated, agile solutions across the entire product life cycle, from clinical development to loss of patent."

About Fishawack Health

Fishawack Health is the leading global commercialization partner for the life science industry. Established in 2001 and headquartered in the UK, Fishawack Health is now an 800+ strong global organization, bringing together best-in-class agencies and experts across Medical Communications, Consulting, and Commercial.

We help develop, launch, and grow brands for clients across the life science industry, including global pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers and emerging biotech and healthcare companies. Our internationally recognized, award-winning teams collaborate across operations in the UK (Brighton, London, Manchester, and Oxford) and USA (Evansville, New York, Philadelphia, Scottsdale, St. Louis, and San Diego).

Visit us at www.fishawack.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Natasha Cowan

Corporate Communications Manager

+44 020 3328 1840

[email protected]

Heather Brucker

Corporate Communications Manager

+1 215 837 3111

[email protected]

SOURCE Fishawack Health

Related Links

http://www.fishawack.com

