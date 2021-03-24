Fishawack Health unveils an unrivaled global market access and HEOR offering with the acquisition of PRMA Consulting

"We're delighted to welcome PRMA Consulting to our group – our third acquisition of 2021," Oliver Dennis, Fishawack Health Co-founder, and CEO, said. "PRMA Consulting brings extensive global market access, HEOR, and disease area expertise, making them an important addition to our Consulting business unit. By acquiring best-in-class organizations like PRMA Consulting, we are continuously developing agile, integrated, and tailored solutions that ensure we're one step ahead of our client's complex and evolving needs across the product lifecycle – from laboratory assets to launch and beyond."

For more than a decade, PRMA Consulting has shaped the future of market access with an industry-leading strategic offering and award-winning, cloud-based digital applications that unlock and optimize product value – the PRMA Healthcheck®, PRMA Navigator®, PRMA Tracker®, and PRMA Access Accelerator®. Fishawack Health intends to make these solutions available to all existing clients.

Fishawack Health Head of Consulting, Fred Bassett, said: "Our goal at Fishawack Health is to give clients access to highly-experienced experts who provide strategic direction, helping to make decisions that matter across the development and commercialization of portfolios, products, and services. The PRMA Consulting team shares our passion for solving the most complex and challenging healthcare problems in fast-evolving markets. We're delighted to add a team of market access and health economics strategists with deep specialism in HEOR, healthcare technology assessments, pricing, and reimbursement processes."

David Sykes, Founding Partner at PRMA Consulting, explained: "We are excited about the opportunity of joining Fishawack Health and building out the leading global value, evidence, and access group. We were drawn by our shared culture and values and the ability to tap into existing complementary Fishawack Health resources, which will help us provide our clients with an even better experience.

"As the pace of clinical development accelerates and the responsibilities between medical, commercial, access, and HEOR merge, we see a huge opportunity to develop market-leading integrated and cross-functional service offerings for our clients.

"We would like to thank our clients for helping us achieve this important milestone. I would also like to recognize and thank the wonderful team at PRMA Consulting who have helped us to be so successful. As our journey progresses, we remain focused on partnering with clients to help them enable faster patient access to therapies that improve health outcomes."

