Fisher College Selects NWN for Multi-Million Dollar Partnership to Power AI-Driven Campus Transformation and Esports Innovation

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NWN, the leading AI-powered technology solutions provider, today announced a multi-million dollar strategic partnership with Fisher College to modernize its campus infrastructure, elevate its nationally ranked esports program, and co-develop a groundbreaking AI work-shop designed to prepare students and faculty for the future of work.

The partnership includes a comprehensive infrastructure overhaul and long-term managed services agreement. NWN deployed a 10G backbone, replaced legacy switches and wireless access points, and integrated its EMP Managed Services platform to support day-to-day IT operations and strategic planning. The overall investment will be worth more than $2.5 million.

Located in the heart of Boston, Fisher College serves a diverse student body of over 1,500 learners, including a high percentage of first-generation, part-time, and international students. With 62% female enrollment and strong representation from historically underserved communities, Fisher is committed to inclusive education and digital equity.

"Our students now experience seamless connectivity and real-time collaboration across campus," said Steven Rich, President of Fisher College. "This transformation has elevated our academic programs and esports capabilities, giving students the tools they need to succeed in a digital-first world."

The upgraded infrastructure has enabled Fisher to expand its Esports Program, which now includes over 80 high-end gaming stations, a broadcast studio, and hands-on training in production, team management, and digital storytelling. Students gain real-world experience in a rapidly growing industry, positioning Fisher as a national leader in esports education.

"This partnership with NWN is a game-changer, merging academics with esports to propel our students, who naturally gravitate toward AI and STEM careers, into tech innovation," said Bryan Hummel, Director of Esports at Fisher College. "Upgrading our campus's connectivity to lightning-fast 10G as the backbone of the college enhances our infrastructure, teaching and learning capabilities. Our athletes collaborate hand-in-hand in experiential learning with faculty, pioneering immersive gaming, virtual reality broadcasts, and high-fidelity production that equips them to lead in esports management, content creation, and AI-enhanced game design, revolutionizing global play and work."

As part of the partnership, NWN and Fisher College are co-developing a new AI curriculum that will introduce students and staff to foundational and applied concepts in artificial intelligence. The curriculum will include modules on generative AI, prompt engineering, ethical AI use, and digital creativity. To launch the initiative, Fisher will host a Winter 2026 AI Learning Summit, bringing together students, faculty, and industry leaders to explore the future of AI in education and the workforce.

"Fisher College recognizes the importance of AI literacy for all graduates, regardless of their major," said Janet Kuser, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Fisher College. "AI is making an impact in all facets of life, business, education and entertainment so they must be prepared to recognize and use AI appropriately. They must also have the ability to understand and critically assess and evaluate the uses and information that this technology provides. The partnership with NWN will ensure that the curriculum is current, accurate and actionable."

"With Fisher College, we're creating a modern environment where students can learn, build, and imagine the future," said Andrew Gilman, CMO of NWN. "This partnership highlights how modern infrastructure and AI-powered services can unlock transformative outcomes for higher education."

