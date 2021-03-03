Fisher Investments Publishes Educational Infographic on Global Trade

The infographic examines the components of global trade to help readers understand the breadth of trade activities. Tweet this

The infographic examines the components of global trade to help readers understand the breadth of trade activities. It also introduces readers to the concept of "total trade," a way of looking at both exports and imports as economic positives. With a section on trade's impacts on the US economy, businesses and individuals, the graphic shines a light on the pros and cons of international trade.

To learn more about how international trade affects the US economy, please visit https://www.fisherinvestments.com/en-us/insights/articles/commentary/how-does-trade-affect-the-US-economy-infographic.

