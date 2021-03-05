Fisher Investments Recognized with CDP "Climetrics" Award for Top Climate Fund

Fisher Investments' institutional strategy recognized in the Emerging Markets Equity category Tweet this

"We are honored to receive the prestigious Climetrics Award from CDP—the world leader in environmental reporting," said Aaron Anderson, Senior Vice President of Research at Fisher Investments. "Fisher Investments has long believed in partnering with our clients to develop strategies that meet their financial, environmental, and social goals. We created the Emerging Markets ex-fossil fuels strategy in collaboration with clients interested in compelling investment opportunities in developing countries and promoting positive environmental practices with an emphasis on climate."

"Europe is the world leader in ESG investing and we are proud to be one of only two US-based asset managers recognized with this award," added Justin Arbuckle, Senior Executive Vice President of Fisher Investments' Institutional Investment Group. "Following on the success of this strategy, we collaborated with clients to launch similar impact strategies focused on climate action and other Sustainable Development Goals."

The strategy utilizes Fisher Investments' top-down investment process and seeks to outperform its benchmark while offering investors increased exposure to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and low carbon intensity. The fund also earned the Austrian EcoLabel in April 2020.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 12/31/2020, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $159 billion in assets—over $101 billion for North American private investors, $39 billion for institutional investors, $16 billion for European private investors and $1 billion for US small- to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all funds are offered/sold in all jurisdictions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit: www.fisherinvestments.com.

