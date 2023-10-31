Fisheries Supply Grows Revenue and Improves the Customer Experience with New Product Discovery Solution from Constructor

Now serving up spot-on online search results, Fisheries Supply posts a 15% increase in revenue per user while driving greater visitor engagement

SAN FRANCISCO , Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisheries Supply , the largest distributor of marine products in the Pacific Northwest, is improving the digital customer experience thanks to a partnership with ecommerce product discovery platform Constructor . The partnership has been a win-win for both Fisheries Supply's customers and the business itself: making it easier for buyers to quickly find what they need on fisheriessupply.com , while also yielding a 15% increase in revenue per user.

Fisheries Supply serves wholesale and retail customers — spanning boat yards, builders, commercial fisherman, recreational boaters and other marine customers across the world. The business had been looking to empower its customers to more easily find the supplies they need on its website.

"We wanted a solution that was API-driven — able to easily connect with our homegrown ecommerce platform — and powered by AI," said Kyle Sutter, vice president of technology, Fisheries Supply. "Constructor met our needs and exceeded our expectations — saving our team time, rapidly and constantly improving product discovery with AI, and creating a more streamlined and useful experience for buyers."

Previous challenges

Fisheries Supply's previous product discovery platform posed challenges for both the company and its customers. The marine industry has a lot of slang, such as "head" for toilet and "donut" for life ring, and Fisheries Supply wanted a solution that could recognize the jargon and automatically show buyers the items they want. But with its legacy product discovery platform, Fisheries Supply constantly had to set up synonyms for search terms, and code manual workarounds and redirects — creating inefficiencies and stretching the team to capacity.

Plus, given the complex nature of Fisheries Supply's product catalog — with hundreds of thousands of SKUs — it's important to help buyers efficiently discover the right products for them. However, with its legacy solution, when visitors performed routine searches for best-selling items (such as for "bilge pumps"), they were constantly returned accessory parts (e.g., "bilge pump control panels" — with bilge pumps, themselves, buried in the pages) or got no results at all.

What's more, given its status as both a B2B distributor and B2C retailer, Fisheries Supply works with millions of different price point possibilities. It needed a system that could surface near real-time inventory and pricing data — and it was time for a change.

Transforming experiences and improving results with Constructor

Fisheries Supply selected Constructor's AI-based platform to transform product search and discovery across its ecommerce site. Tapping into natural language processing and clickstream behavioral data, Constructor's search functionality automatically recognizes synonyms, adjusts for typos and recognizes user intent. Search results and browse experiences align to buyers' wants and needs, and are personalized to their business models and price points, while also factoring in Fisheries Supply's key performance indicators (KPIs).

"With Constructor, we don't have to do anything; our site automatically knows what to show buyers, and gets it right," Sutter said. "So if someone searches for bilge pumps, they don't have to scroll through pages of irrelevant results. Our most popular ones are displayed automatically, with our best-sellers and the best items for each visitor right at the top."

With its new approach to product discovery, Fisheries Supply has seen results including:

15% increase in revenue per user

8.5% lift in conversions per user

6.5% increase in sessions per user

"Forward-looking businesses like Fisheries Supply are tapping AI to drive measurable improvements to the customer experience," said Courtney Austermehle, chief marketing officer, Constructor. "They know that when you can save your buyers time and make their lives easier, you can drive greater engagement and loyalty. At Constructor, we handle the complexity of B2B — as well as B2C and B2B2C — ecommerce, from large catalogs to complex business models, and are committed to helping businesses create better purchasing experiences."

For more information on Constructor's partnership with Fisheries Supply, please see: https://bit.ly/constructor-fisheries-supply .

About Constructor

Constructor is the only product discovery and search platform tailor-made for enterprise ecommerce where conversions matter. Constructor's cloud-based solutions use natural language processing, machine learning-enhanced results ranking and collaborative personalization to deliver powerful user experiences across all facets of product discovery. Optimizing specifically for ecommerce metrics like revenue, conversion rate and profit, Constructor generates consistent $10M+ lifts for some of the biggest brands in B2C and B2B ecommerce, such as Sephora, Petco, Birkenstock, Very Group, home24, Bonobos and Fisheries Supply. Constructor is a U.S.-based company that was founded in 2015 by Eli Finkelshteyn and Dan McCormick. For more, visit: constructor.io .

SOURCE Constructor