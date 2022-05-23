Fishman's "Learn To Play" Video Series is the First in a Set of Four Educational Offerings for Players at Beginner and Intermediate Levels

ANDOVER, Mass., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent pandemic has brought a huge upsurge in beginning guitarists needing coaching, and musical instrument industry innovator Fishman has risen to meet the challenge. Today, Fishman announces "Learn To Play," an ongoing series of short videos designed to educate and inspire new acoustic, electric, and bass guitarists perform with confidence and style. Video lessons are taught by established artists, the first of which is American R&B guitarist and social media personality Melanie Faye (@melaniefaye), with soon-to-be-released video tutorials from Danielle Miraglia and Fishman's own Ken Susi. The videos are available in the new Learn To Play section of fishman.com.

Fishman's Learn To Play with Danielle Miraglia Fishman's Learn To Play with Melanie Faye

"Learn To Play is a perfect extension of Fishman's mission to help musicians find their own unique sound," says Chris DeMaria, Fishman's Head of Marketing. "Creating your own voice is something that starts when people first pick up an instrument, which a lot of people did during the COVID lockdown. They want to play like their favorite guitarists—be they rock, blues, folk, or hip-hop—but don't know where to start. We're here to tell these beginners, 'you can do it, and we're gonna help you every step of the way.'"

Fishman's 5-7 minute video classes familiarize viewers with parts of the guitar and move into major and minor chords, strums, fingerpicking, blues basics, and more. Players can subscribe to be notified about new lessons and Learn To Play content and can enter to win a virtual one-on-one lesson with guitarist Melanie Faye (Noname, Mac DeMarco, Maggie Rogers). To benefit all new players regardless of their situation, the courses are offered free of charge.

The Learn To Play series is just the first milestone in Fishman's broad-based initiative to educate and inspire musicians in all stages of playing experience, which will roll out throughout 2022. "How To Buy" will help players find gear solutions suited to their unique styles and abilities, and "Gear Your Way" will coach musicians to use innovative technologies to shape their own unique sound. Perhaps most exciting, "Artist Masters" will feature extended classes from notable musicians who will share their stories, discuss their gear and offer playing tips and tricks.

For over 40 years, Fishman has been providing musicians with high-quality gear that empowers—and inspires—them to discover their own unique, authentic sound. Fishman's ongoing commitment to professional sound and quality has helped the company grow to become an industry leader in amplification, effects, and pickups for acoustic and electric instruments, MIDI control, and other product categories. Around the world and night after night, Fishman products are proudly played by musicians on stages big and small.

