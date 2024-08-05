Fit Butters Adds Some Yabba Dabba Doo!™ To The Nut Butter Aisle

Fit Butters To Launch Fruity PEBBLES™ and Cocoa PEBBLES™ Cashew Butters

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fit Butters, known for its premium and decadent nut butters that satisfy sweet tooth cravings, worked with the masterminds at Post Consumer Brands to come up with something cereasly delicious. Fruity and Cocoa PEBBLES™ cereals have been making mornings fun for kids and kids-at-heart for over 50 years, and now, Fit Butters is welcoming Fred and Barney to the nut butter aisle. Officially licensed from Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

Fit Butters To Launch Fruity PEBBLES™ and Cocoa PEBBLES™ Cashew Butters

It's never nuts to combine two individually delicious products to create a rock-solid partnership. Fit Butters' creamy cashew nut butter paired with PEBBLES™ cereal is nostalgic and delivers dino-mite flavors. With seven grams of complete protein per serving, Fit Butters x PEBBLES™ is made with premium whey protein and coconut oil to provide healthy fats and a decadent, low-sugar nut butter. Perfect with fruit, rice cakes, pancakes, or straight from the spoon, Fit Butters x Fruity PEBBLES™ bursts with citrus and berry flavors, while chocolate lovers will go cocoa for the rich blend of cocoa and vanilla in Fit Butters x Cocoa PEBBLES™.

"I grew up on Fruity and Cocoa PEBBLES™," said Ryan Bucki, Co-Founder and CEO of Fit Butters. "To be able to partner with Post Consumer Brands and combine the iconic PEBBLES™ flavors with the nutritional and functional benefits of Fit Butters as the category's first authentic licensed product is truly a special feeling."

"We're thrilled to extend PEBBLES™ cereals iconic flavors to a new category," said Leah Broeders, Head of Licensing at Post. "Fit Butters' innovative approach to nut butters aligns perfectly with the fun and playful spirit of PEBBLES™, making this collaboration a great way for fans to enjoy their favorite cereal in a new, exciting format."

Fit Butters x PEBBLES™ is available at Publix, Hy-Vee, and Lunds & Byerlys, and online at FitButters.com, Amazon, and TikTok Shop. To learn more about Fit Butters, visit www.fitbutters.com.

About Fit Butters

Fit Butters are dessert-flavored, healthy nut butters made in small batches using a unique blend of dry roasted nuts, whey or plant-based protein, coconut oil, and real inclusions. Fit Butters were created for athletes, kids, moms, dads, or anyone trying to live a healthier lifestyle. Whether you're trying to curb your sweet tooth, get more healthy fats into your diet, or are just tired of boring, plain nut butters, Fit Butters were created for you. Fit Butters can be found at more than 4,000 retail locations nationwide, online at FitButters.com, Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

About PEBBLES™

PEBBLES™ cereal is a timeless breakfast classic that families have enjoyed for 50 years. Launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera, PEBBLES™ cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character. One of the most revered cartoons of all time, "The Flintstones" aired on prime-time television from 1960 to 1966, and the characters have returned in countless specials and films. The cereal was named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone's daughter Pebbles. For more information on PEBBLES™ cereal, visit postpebblescereal.com.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements copyright and trademark Hanna-Barbera. (s24)

MEDIA CONTACTS

Alessandra Luckey / Carissa Bass

818-478-0530

[email protected]

www.startrco.com

SOURCE Fit Butters