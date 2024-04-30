FITAID BREAKS RECORDS WITH INNOVATIVE REFORMULATION OF FITAID RX DRINK

FITAID RX introduces the Next Level of Fitness Drink Innovation: FITAID RX with Encapsulated Creatine by Glanbia® Nutritionals's CreaBev®

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FITAID | Clean Fitness Drinks by LIFEAID Beverage Co, LLC, a pioneer in fitness-enhancing beverages, proudly announces the evolution of its signature creatine enhanced recovery blend with the launch of FITAID RX, now with Encapsulated Creatine by CreaBev®. This recovery powerhouse is available in two naturally sweetened options. FITAID RX Low Calorie, cleanly sweetened with raw organic agave and FITAID RX Zero Sugar. The latter, FITAID RX Zero, is sweetened with Monk Fruit and Stevia, consistently demonstrating FITAID's unwavering commitment to providing clean recovery options without the use of artificial sweeteners such as sucralose or aspartame.

Innovation Spotlight: Glanbia® Nutritionals's CreaBev®, revolutionizing creatine with stability and purity. With a beverage market first, FITAID RX with CreaBev® introduces Glanbia® Nutritionals's CreaBev® as the premium source of creatine, setting a new standard in the industry. CreaBev®'s patented encapsulated creatine technology disrupts the market by delivering more stable creatine molecules, ensuring unmatched stability in every can. The disruption it brings to the creatine market aligns with FITAID's commitment to relentless innovation and improvement across all of their products.

The revamped FITAID RX and RX Zero in Sour Grape not only elevates the recovery experience but also boasts an improved flavor profile. According to Orion Melehan, LIFEAID Co-founder and CEO, "At LIFEAID, our mission has always been to create beverages that set a new standard in the industry. FITAID RX with CreaBev® is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence, providing fitness enthusiasts with a recovery elixir that exceeds expectations."

The Sour Grape flavor profile currently commands a remarkable 23% share of sales of the entire line of our portfolio, and nearly 30% the volume of the FITAID Recovery collection, highlighting its popularity and success among fitness enthusiasts. Aaron Hinde, LIFEAID Co-founder and President states, "With the strong adoption of our newly formulated FITAID RX with CreaBev®, we redefine the boundaries of recovery in the fitness beverage space. This innovation not only enhances our flavor profile but also showcases our commitment to delivering clean recovery options with the utmost dedication to quality and taste."

Upon the successful e-commerce launch of the two new reformulations, the FITAID RX with CreaBev® has shown meteoric success and furthers its growth within the company's portfolio. "Gear up for some further innovation of this powerhouse of a product collection soon," states FITAID CMO, Emily Sommariva. "We see the excitement about our flavor extensions in other FITAID blends. Our customers have come to expect trusted quality products, ingredient innovation and constant improvement is the lifeblood of our business."

FITAID RX is available for purchase at www.drinkFITAID.com and select retailers nationwide. This groundbreaking low-calorie and zero-sugar recovery blend is priced at $59.76 for a 24-can case online and $2.99 per 12-oz. can.

About FITAID by LIFEAID Beverage Co. LLC

FITAID, the fitness recovery original, founded in Santa Cruz in 2011, has been a mainstay of gym routines around the globe for simplified recovery. FITAID is a collection of clean fitness drinks that are always naturally sweetened, have clean caffeine, and use the highest quality vitamin blends. Whether you are looking for recovery, performance, or sports energy, there is a FITAID expertly designed to help you reach your fitness goals, time and again. Find your fit and supplement your lifestyle at www.drinkfitaid.com .

About Glanbia® Nutritionals

Glanbia Nutritionals is a partner in delivering better nutrition to our customers and their consumers with innovative ingredient and service-based nutrition solutions. With 3,000 employees, 15 Innovation & Collaboration Centers, and 18 manufacturing facilities worldwide, we're designed and built to innovate, develop, produce, and deliver distinctive bioactive ingredients, dairy & plant-based proteins, custom premix solutions, micronutrients, flavors by Foodarom, plant-based solutions, bakery ingredients, functionally optimized nutrient technologies, edible films, and cheese. Our market and consumer insights, broad portfolio of nutritional and functional ingredients, R&D innovation and application expertise, robust and dependable supply chains, and our global footprint of state-of-the-art processing facilities can help address any product or nutritional challenge in foods, beverages, or supplements. We bring it all together and deliver better nutrition, built around you.

For press inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE LIFEAID Beverage Co.