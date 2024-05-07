FITAID of LIFEAID Beverage Co. LLC, Releases Two New Flavors of FITAID RX Zero, Only One Will Stay

Always naturally sweetened, the zero sugar line of the FITAID RX Zero collection manages to achieve today's highly demanded flavors, while eschewing the controversial gut-killing sweeteners of sucralose or aspartame seen in competitive products. Its sweetener is naturally clean monk fruit, so you can enjoy the nostalgic flavors, without the guilt.

"There has never been a more appropriate time to expand on our clean recovery and encapsulated creatine line for our gym-centric business," states Michael Murphy, the company's Director of Sports Nutrition. "With over 20 years in the traditional fitness space, I'm personally blown away by the flavors, the quality, and the innovation we are delivering to our gym-owners and their members."

"Simply uncompromising" is how FITAID company President and Co-founder Aaron Hinde describes the latest innovation of FITAID RX Zero. "Combining our standard for delicious flavors with our patented Encapsulated Creatine source from CreaBev® makes this expansion a complete home run."

"With the introduction of more traditionally mainstream flavors, Blue Raspberry and Juicy Apple, we've made a perfect market match of quality ingredients and incredible flavor options. I've personally fallen for both of the new flavors, so I am excited to see what our customers decide will remain in the portfolio," added Orion Melehan, FITAID CEO and Co-founder.

With tantalizing naturally flavored options that echo an impending summer, the choice will be potentially difficult for someone to pick only one. Blue Raspberry has been described as a nostalgic throwback to summer days and blue icy snow cones, without the sugary guilt. Juicy Apple is tart, sweet, and deliciously hydrating; without the artificial aftertaste of products often made with unnatural sweeteners.

FITAID RX Zero Blue Raspberry and Juicy Apple are now available for purchase online and at select fitness retailers. The two naturally sweetened Encapsulated Creatine drinks will be available at thousands of independent gyms across America and are also authorized for release at LIFE TIME Fitness, Muscle Foods USA, American Fitness Wholesalers in Arizona, Neptune Enterprises in Hawaii, and Central Market, with more anticipated in the coming days.

"We've never had such an overwhelmingly positive response to new flavors. It only made sense to let our loyal customers decide our future," adds, Emily Sommariva, FITAID CMO. "We are kickstarting beverage season with an epic battle between our best flavors yet, and things are about to really heat up."

About FITAID by LIFEAID Beverage Co. LLC

FITAID, the fitness recovery original, founded in Santa Cruz in 2011, has been a mainstay of gym routines around the globe for simplified recovery. FITAID is a collection of clean fitness drinks that are always naturally sweetened, have clean caffeine, and use the highest quality vitamin blends. Whether you are looking for recovery, performance, or sports energy, there is a FITAID expertly designed to help you reach your fitness goals, time and again. Find your fit and supplement your lifestyle at www.drinkfitaid.com .

About Glanbia® Nutritionals

Glanbia Nutritionals is a partner in delivering better nutrition to our customers and their consumers with innovative ingredient and service-based nutrition solutions. With 3,000 employees, 15 Innovation & Collaboration Centers, and 18 manufacturing facilities worldwide, we're designed and built to innovate, develop, produce, and deliver distinctive bioactive ingredients, dairy & plant-based proteins, custom premix solutions, micronutrients, flavors by Foodarom, plant-based solutions, bakery ingredients, functionally optimized nutrient technologies, edible films, and cheese. Our market and consumer insights, broad portfolio of nutritional and functional ingredients, R&D innovation and application expertise, robust and dependable supply chains, and our global footprint of state-of-the-art processing facilities can help address any product or nutritional challenge in foods, beverages, or supplements. We bring it all together and deliver better nutrition, built around you.

For press inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE LIFEAID Beverage Co.