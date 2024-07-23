FITBIOMICS ANNOUNCES ONE OF THE BIGGEST BREAKTHROUGHS IN MICROBIOME SCIENCE WITH THE LAUNCH OF V•NELLA

First product proven to burn lactic acid, improve energy and reduce fatigue

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FitBiomics, a leading biotechnology company using microbiome innovation to create next-generation products, announced today a revolutionary advancement in reducing fatigue through gut health optimization with the launch of V•Nella. The first-of-its-kind to the market, V•Nella is the latest addition to the transformational FitBiomics product suite, and is in line with the company's philosophy of creating a new paradigm for consumer health solutions. This new commercial offering, which is accessible to everyone, is designed to exponentially reduce fatigue and promote endurance. V•Nella is available directly to consumers on the newly updated FitBiomics website.

V•Nella is named after the genus Veillonella, the good bacteria that breaks down lactic acid, the chemical produced by the body during exercise when breaking down carbohydrates for energy, and converts it into beneficial short-chain fatty acids.

"Fatigue is an epidemic that broadly impacts society," said Dr. Jonathan Scheiman, Co-founder and CEO of FitBiomics. "Our discovery of Veillonella, first published in Nature Magazine in 2019, represents a new paradigm for optimizing our physiology to fight fatigue. Just five years later, FitBiomics has rapidly translated this academic finding to a real-world, clinically validated product and the applications are far-reaching."

In a recent performance test, V•Nella has demonstrated the ability to:

Markedly reduce weekly fatigue;

Significantly enable extra hours of physical activity; and

Improve endurance during exercise.

"At FitBiomics, we are democratizing health and wellness by leveraging cutting-edge, scientific research to create clinically-validated, game-changing health and longevity solutions that help everyone on their health journey," adds Dr. Scheiman.

In 2021, FitBiomics introduced its first consumer product under the brand Nella. Developed with the company's patented next-generation Lactobacillus probiotic strains, Nella is a probiotic designed for anyone looking for improved sleep quality, more energy and better digestion.

These groundbreaking discoveries are the result of technology developed and spun out of Harvard's prestigious Wyss Institute, studying the microbiome of elite athletes. For interviews, or to learn more about FitBiomics' latest product launch around V•Nella, please contact [email protected].

About FitBiomics

FitBiomics is a leading biotechnology company that is enhancing human health & wellness by decoding the microbiome of the most fit and healthy people in the world, then translating that biological information into next-generation nutrition. The company has a bold vision to fundamentally change the way we understand and optimize our bodies by accelerating innovations into the global wellness economy. Based on cutting-edge findings from the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard and dedicated to promoting health equity, FitBiomics has created a suite of clinically validated products to address significant consumer health concerns. The company's first two products are Nella and V•Nella. Nella is designed to support better digestion and sleep, while V•Nella is designed to reduce fatigue and promote energy and endurance, with more products to come from their innovation platform. For more information visit: https://FitBiomics.com/

