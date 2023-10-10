Fitch ratifies 'AA(mex)' rating for Grupo Rotoplas; stable outlook

News provided by

Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V.

10 Oct, 2023, 16:30 ET

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. ("Rotoplas", "the Company" or "the Group") (BMV: AGUA*), the leading provider of water-solutions in the Americas, announces that Fitch ratified the following ratings:

  • Long-term national scale in 'AA(mex)'
  • National scale for the issuance of senior notes AGUA 17-2X at 'AA(mex)'
  • The national scale outlook is stable

The main topics highlighted in the document are as follows:

  • The brand positioning and extensive portfolio of Rotoplas, which, along with the wide distribution network, provide significant competitive advantages.
  • The contribution of new businesses in line with the 2025 Sustainable Growth Plan.
  • The normalization of the operating environment.
  • The deleveraging trend supported by an improvement in profitability.

CONTACT DETAILS | Investor Relations  

Mariana Fernández, [email protected]; [email protected], María Fernanda Escobar, [email protected]

About the Company

Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. is America's leading provider of water solutions, including products and services for storing, piping, improving, treating, and recycling water. With 45 years of experience in the industry and 18 plants throughout the Americas, Rotoplas is present in 14 countries and has a portfolio that includes 27 product lines, a services platform, and an e-commerce business. Grupo Rotoplas has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "AGUA" since December 10th, 2014.

Pedregal 24, piso 19, Col. Molino del Rey  
Miguel Hidalgo 
C.P. 11040, Ciudad de México  
T. +52 (55) 5201 5000 
www.rotoplas.com 

SOURCE Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V.

