Fitch Ratings Affirms 'A' Ratings, 'Stable' Outlook for The Doctors Company Group

NAPA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitch Ratings has affirmed its "A" (Strong) Insurer Financial Strength ratings for The Doctors Company and certain members of The Doctors Company Group. Fitch also announced that the rating outlook for all ratings is "Stable."

Fitch noted that the ratings are based on a very strong statutory capital position and sufficient loss reserve levels. Fitch further stated that The Doctors Company has a strong business profile as the nation's number-two writer in medical professional liability insurance. The Doctors Company is one of the few primary companies in its industry positioned to meet the trend of healthcare providers moving from independent and smaller group practices to employment with hospitals and larger medical groups, Fitch added.

Fitch commented that The Doctors Company's capital position "was very strong" at the end of 2020 and views the company's loss reserve position as a positive factor.

The "A" with "Stable Outlook" ratings include:

The Doctors Company, an Interinsurance Exchange

TDC Specialty Insurance Company

TDC National Assurance Company

The Doctors Company Risk Retention Group, a Reciprocal Exchange

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com), the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps physicians manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (thetdcgroup.com), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance, risk management, and healthcare practice improvement solutions. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems—over 100,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide—with annual revenue of $1 billion and over $6 billion in assets. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on Twitter (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

