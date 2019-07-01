Fitch Upgrades Equinix to Investment Grade ("BBB-") On Improved Credit Quality

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced that Fitch Ratings has upgraded all of Equinix's ratings to investment grade, including the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to "BBB-". The Rating Outlook is Stable. The rating reflects Equinix's leading market position in data center colocation and interconnection, geographic diversity, stable customer and revenue characteristics, and positive secular demand drivers. Equinix's lower leverage relative to its peer group, wide access to diverse sources of capital and substantial liquidity were all deemed consistent with an investment grade REIT profile. This is Equinix's second investment grade upgrade following S&P Global Ratings' upgrade to BBB-/stable outlook on February 27, 2019, making Equinix's notes index-eligible to further expand its potential global investor base while also triggering the automatic covenant fall-away provisions in certain senior note indentures issued by Equinix.

"We are extremely pleased to receive our second investment grade credit rating over such a short period of time," said Keith Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, Equinix. "This is another clear recognition of our efforts to continue to improve our leverage and liquidity position while continuing to invest in meaningful growth opportunities across the business while accessing multiple capital sources, including our joint venture announced today with GIC."

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 50 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures. www.equinix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix services; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenue from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

