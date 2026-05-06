As low-cost DEXA services expand across the longevity and medical weight loss market, Fitnescity Health establishes a quality framework to educate consumers and elevate the industry.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEXA body composition testing has quietly become one of the most consequential health decisions consumers make — informing GLP-1 treatment, sarcopenia screening, and long-term longevity planning. Yet most consumers may not know that a low-cost service may not deliver the reproducible longitudinal data their health decisions depend on.

Fitnescity Health launches the Clinical Integrity Standard for DEXA body composition testing.

Today, Fitnescity Health, the largest network of clinical-grade DEXA locations in the U.S., announces the Clinical Integrity Standard (CIS) — a private, voluntary quality framework for commercial DEXA body composition testing, informed by published positions from the International Society for Clinical Densitometry (ISCD).

A Market With No Floor

Some providers are offering scans at a very low cost. At that price point, sustaining the credentialed oversight, quality assurance protocols, and environmental controls recommended by ISCD guidance for rigorous longitudinal tracking can be difficult economically.

Mobile van operations can introduce additional environmental variables to manage. The published literature identifies several environmental variables—including ambient temperature control, mechanical stability, and consistency of electrical supply—as factors that may affect the long-term stability and reproducibility of DEXA measurements.123 Fitnescity Health's network of fixed-site clinical facilities is purpose-built to control for these variables to ensure that changes in an individual's data reflect true physiological shifts, not environmental drift. Without clear quality benchmarks, DEXA risks becoming a glorified scale.

Unlike DEXA bone density testing — which carries diagnostic, billing, and malpractice accountability — DEXA body composition operates without equivalent consequential quality requirements. Fitnescity Health's DEXA network includes fixed-site hospital systems, imaging centers, and carefully-vetted wellness facilities. The CIS makes that bar visible.

The Clinical Integrity Standard

The CIS establishes three pillars to identify and vet operators committed to clinical-grade DEXA:

Pillar 1: Structural and Environmental Stability. Fixed-site facilities control for temperature, power quality, and mechanical stability. The International Society for Clinical Densitometry (ISCD) recommends patients return to the same machine for longitudinal comparability. Fitnescity Health's fixed-site operating model is designed to facilitate adherence to this recommendation.

Pillar 2: Longitudinal Quality Assurance. Operators should maintain calibration protocols, technologist training, and reporting consistency per ISCD guidance.

Pillar 3: Clinical and Expert Oversight. Results should be reviewed and contextualized by a credentialed professional capable of interpreting findings and guiding next steps.

"When DEXA informs decisions about GLP-1 treatment, sarcopenia, or long-term body composition tracking, the stakes are too high for a race to the bottom. The lowest-cost option may not always deliver the reproducible longitudinal data these decisions require."

— Laila Zemrani, Co-Founder & CEO, Fitnescity Health

About Fitnescity Health Fitnescity Health is a clinical-grade health testing platform trusted by consumers, longevity clinics, health platforms, and B2B partners for access to health tests — including DEXA body composition, DEXA bone density, CT cardiac calcium score, and VO2 max. Its API platform integrates health data into telehealth, longevity, and digital health applications.

Media contact:[email protected] | fitnescity.com/cis

References

1 Culton, N. L., & Pocock, N. A. (2003). The effect of room temperature on dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry. Osteoporosis International, 14(2), 137–140.

2 Pearson, J., et al. (2002). European semi-anthropomorphic spine phantom for the calibration of bone densitometers. Osteoporosis International, 13(9), 707–716.

3 Wähnert, D., et al. (2009). Temperature influence on DXA measurements. BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders, 10(1), 25.

Disclaimer: The Clinical Integrity Standard (CIS) is a private, voluntary quality framework developed by Fitnescity Health. It is not a government, regulatory, or FDA-sponsored certification. Fitnescity Health is a sponsor of the ISCD. The CIS is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or developed in partnership with the ISCD. The ISCD has not reviewed, approved, certified, or endorsed the CIS. The CIS and Fitnescity Health's DEXA scans are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Individuals should consult their prescribing physician regarding GLP-1 therapies, sarcopenia, or any other medical conditions.

SOURCE Fitnescity Health