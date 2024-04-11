Fitness Connection Expands Reach with the Grand Opening of Newest Gym in Morrow, Georgia

MORROW, Ga., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Connection proudly announces the grand opening of its 47th gym nationwide and second club in Georgia, a testament to its commitment to providing top-tier fitness experiences nationwide. The new Morrow gym promises to be the ultimate fitness destination, living up to its motto, "Your GYM Come True™."

Spanning an expansive 50,000 square feet, this modern facility is meticulously designed to accommodate all fitness levels and preferences. Members can indulge in numerous amenities, including an array of cardio machines, strength training equipment and functional training tools. Additionally, they can partake in group fitness classes, enjoy personalized training services and full-size basketball courts, and unwind in pristine locker rooms equipped with infrared saunas and lounge areas.

Moreover, the women's workout area provides an additional, private space for women to exercise. The Kids Club, featuring tablets, a mini basketball court, and a theater, caters to diverse fitness needs and family requirements.

To celebrate this milestone, Fitness Connection is hosting a grand opening event on April 13, 2024, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, promising a day brimming with excitement for the entire community. Attendees can anticipate a lineup of entertaining activities, giveaways, and opportunities suitable for all ages. Guests will enjoy complimentary club tours, class demonstrations, personalized training showcases, music, a photo booth, and chances to win TVs, memberships, and other exciting prizes! Childcare services will be available at our exceptional Kids Club, catering to children ages 3 to 11, ensuring that families can fully participate in the festivities.

Fitness Connection Morrow is located at 1905 Mt. Zion Rd. Ste B, Morrow, GA 30260. For more information about the grand opening event and membership opportunities, visit https://fitnessconnection.com.

About Fitness Connection

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Fitness Connection is a comprehensive health club that is rapidly expanding with over 40 locations across Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Texas. Since 1998, Fitness Connection has provided an exceptional fitness experience that is accessible to everyone. With a dedicated staff and extraordinary facilities, members can enjoy a remarkable fitness experience at a low monthly cost, starting at just $10. Fitness Connection is Your GYM Come True™ with its commitment to accommodating individuals at all stages of their health and fitness journey. To learn more about Fitness Connection, visit www.fitnessconnection.com.

