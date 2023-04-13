Fitness Expert Expands Business Profile, Introducing GYMGUYZ to West Hartford

Local Fitness Entrepreneur Brings the World's Largest In-Home Fitness Franchise to West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home and on-site personal training franchise, announces the company's expansion to West Hartford. Members of the local community will now have access to premier training programs and equipment, all brought to their doors and tailored to their specific health needs.

GYMGUYZ was founded by Josh York, who created the concept in his parent's dining room before scaling it to the company it is today. The brand embodies accountability, and offers a fitness option that solves the problem of finding a consistent workout routine. Most gyms have a business model that profits off lack of use, whereas GYMGUYZ encourages customers to continue to reach their goals.

Armed with vehicles that will bring state-of-the-art fitness equipment needed for a beneficial workout, GYMGUYZ's professional personal trainers are expertly equipped to provide an effective workout.

The new territory is slated to open on April 24th, 2023, and owned and operated by local entrepreneur, Christian Silva. Silva's career in fitness began in 2000 when he became a personal trainer. After six years, he decided to start his own personal training business. He expanded his business to include fitness equipment sales, corporate health promotions, corporate fitness sales and management and motivational speaking. Silva's ambition doesn't stop there, and he is excited to offer a new fitness concept to the people of West Hartford.

"I have always been passionate about fitness and helping people better their lives," said Silva. "With GYMGUYZ, we can address people's specific health needs and help them stay accountable towards reaching their goals. I look forward to being a part of brand that embodies passion and hard work, and I am proud to add GYMGUYZ to my portfolio."

As demand for in-home services increases across Connecticut, GYMGUYZ, is actively seeking qualified single and multi-territory franchisees who are looking to help change lives through convenient, customized and creative on-demand workouts. Due to its growing success and diverse client base, GYMGUYZ also offers fitness programs for major corporations, schools, hospitals, and senior living centers. Clients can also accelerate their fitness goals through the Trifecta meal delivery service and nutrition counseling.

"We're a 15-year strong business model that is designed for entrepreneurs who want to help people and organizations. Like Christian, I started off as a personal trainer. The business model offers a unique opportunity for personal trainers and others to scale their love for the fitness industry through a proven system with a network of support," Josh York, founder and CEO of GYMGUYZ.

Accountability extends beyond the clients. Franchise partners receive hands-on business planning and comprehensive marketing support, an analytical approach to forecasting, planning and proactive priority management.

To train with GYMGUYZ, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/. To learn more about franchising with GYMGUYZ, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/franchise-opportunities/.

About GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is proud to be the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world. GYMGUYZ brings the workout to their clients and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring enough state-of-the-art fitness equipment to provide a fantastic workout 365 days per year, along with an expert personal trainers to their customers' doors. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. GYMGUYZ also scored the first and second place spots on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises and received recognition as a top franchise in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500. Now servicing over 1,200 cities internationally, including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, GYMGUYZ is the fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S. with plans to open another 25 locations by the end of 2022. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.

