Fitness, Health and Wellness Experts Team Up to 'Get Fit for No Kid Hungry' with New On-Demand Initiative

"Get Fit On Demand" raises funds and awareness to help end childhood hunger in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- No Kid Hungry launches new "Get Fit On Demand" initiative in partnership with the fitness, health and wellness community. From April 1-15, 2026, Get Fit "hosts" will mobilize their networks to turn their commitment to health into a powerful act of generosity by donating $25 or more to unlock exclusive access to an on-demand video library, featuring dozens of fitness, health and wellness classes from the nation's top experts. From invigorating workouts and mindful movement to nutrition and wellness guidance, there's something for every level and lifestyle. The videos can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere and the benefits go far beyond. Every $1 donated to this "Get Fit On Demand" fundraiser for No Kid Hungry can help provide 10 healthy meals for kids.* The full line-up of hosts and a link to donate can be found at NoKidHungry.org/GetFitGiveBack.

No Kid Hungry is a national campaign ending childhood hunger in the U.S. by equipping schools and community organizations with the technical assistance, funds and resources they need to connect kids with healthy food. With nearly 14 million children across the U.S. living with hunger, the No Kid Hungry campaign is working to make sure every child has access to three meals a day by strengthening nutrition programs like school breakfast, summer meals and SNAP that helps families put food on the table.

"From the health and fitness community to their fans and supporters, we are so inspired by the outstanding commitment every year and excited to launch our on-demand platform to give everyone the opportunity to get fit and give back in a new way," said Carla Warner, Senior Director of Revenue Innovation at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "'Get Fit for No Kid Hungry' showcases the power of community to make a difference."

"I am so proud to be a 'Get Fit' champion and to use my passion for health and fitness to make a real difference for kids facing hunger," said Katie Austin, Fitness Personality & Founder of the KA Daily app. "Working out can be so much more than just a personal goal. With Get Fit it can be a powerful way to give back, turning our daily routines into a way to help ensure every child has access to three healthy meals a day. I'm so inspired by how my community has come together to make that vision a reality for kids across the country."

Get Fit for No Kid Hungry Participants Include:

Laurent Amzallag, Fitness Coach

Fitness Coach Katie Austin, Fitness Personality & Founder of the KA Daily app

Fitness Personality & Founder of the KA Daily app Dr. Karen Baptiste, Emmy-winning Storyteller + Leadership Futurist

Emmy-winning Storyteller + Leadership Futurist Amanda Baxter, Dancer, Fitness Trainer, Wellness Expert

Dancer, Fitness Trainer, Wellness Expert Stephanie Blue, Mommy Wellness and Lifestyle Blogger

Mommy Wellness and Lifestyle Blogger Cealia Brannan, Yoga Teacher

Yoga Teacher Casey Cohen, Global Resident Trainer Technogym & ELI Performer for Life Time

Global Resident Trainer Technogym & ELI Performer for Life Time Mitchell Creasey, Award-winning TV Personality and Stress MGMT Expert

Award-winning TV Personality and Stress MGMT Expert Simone De La Rue, Founder of Body by Simone

Founder of Body by Simone Amanda Haas, Best-selling Cookbook Author and Founder of House of Haas

Best-selling Cookbook Author and Founder of House of Haas Brittney Hall, Yoga Instructor

Yoga Instructor Darrell Humphries, CEO & Founder of District Stretch, Health and Wellness Coach

CEO & Founder of District Stretch, Health and Wellness Coach Hillary Irwin, Dietitian and Yoga Teacher

Dietitian and Yoga Teacher Kanchan Koya, Biomedicine PhD, Cookbook Author, Radical Vitality Podcast Host, Health Transformation Coach

Biomedicine PhD, Cookbook Author, Radical Vitality Podcast Host, Health Transformation Coach Maria Margolies, Yoga Teacher, Certified Health Coach, and Collaborator & Founder of Holixtic

Yoga Teacher, Certified Health Coach, and Collaborator & Founder of Holixtic Kristin McGee, Nationally Recognized Yoga and Pilates Teacher, Speaker, Mompreneur, and Author

Nationally Recognized Yoga and Pilates Teacher, Speaker, Mompreneur, and Author Shana Meyerson, Founder, YOGAthletica & mini yogis yoga for kids

Founder, YOGAthletica & mini yogis yoga for kids Alicia Chacha Miller, Registered Dietitian

Registered Dietitian Rachel Nicks, Fitness Instructor, Doula, Actor and Mother

Fitness Instructor, Doula, Actor and Mother Kelsey J. Patel, Wellness Expert, Speaker, Author and Founder of the Pure Joy App

Wellness Expert, Speaker, Author and Founder of the Pure Joy App Dr. LA Thoma Gustin, Founder, Dare To Be Active

Founder, Dare To Be Active Jennifer Thompson, 13x World Powerlifting Champion

13x World Powerlifting Champion Katie Wee, Mindset Coach

Mindset Coach Jason Williams, Fitness Wellness Instructor

Fitness Wellness Instructor Lauren J. Williams, Yoga Teacher and Pro Ice Skater

*No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

Visit NoKidHungry.org/GetFitGiveBack to learn more and donate to access the on-demand library.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

Media Contact: Allison deBrauwere Ruta; [email protected]

SOURCE No Kid Hungry