Fitness Influencers Dayana Perozo, Ron "Boss" Everline, Denise Austin and More Unite This Month to Help End Childhood Hunger by Joining 'Get Fit for No Kid Hungry'

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of January, individuals looking to kick-off a healthy start to the new year and give back have the opportunity to "Get Fit for No Kid Hungry," a month-long initiative that brings the public and the health and wellness community together to raise funds and awareness to end childhood hunger in America. All month long, individuals can join fitness and wellness classes offered at no cost by celebrity fitness trainers and influencers including Dayana Perozo, Ron "Boss" Everline and Denise Austin and make charitable contributions to No Kid Hungry. Every $1 donated to each participant's "Get Fit" fundraiser for No Kid Hungry can help provide 10 healthy meals for kids. *

"Get Fit for No Kid Hungry" classes include yoga, body-building, hiit workouts, nutrition and more. The public can participate in 'Get Fit for No Kid Hungry' livestream events by joining each participant's class hosted on their social channel or platform of choice and donating to their personal fundraiser. The full line-up and calendar of events can be found at NoKidHungry.org/GetFitLive.

No Kid Hungry is a national campaign focused on ending childhood hunger in the U.S. by supporting programs that help families put food on the table like SNAP, school meals, summer meals and tax credits for families with low-income. As food insecurity impacts 13 million children across the U.S., No Kid Hungry is working to make sure every child gets three meals a day by helping expand and strengthen these programs and helping communities get the resources they need to feed children.

"Nutrition is the foundation of the present and the future," said Dayana Perozo, nutritionist and master trainer fitness. "To achieve goals, we need to be consistent and come together, and we need everyone's commitment to ensure that every child has the nutrition they need to grow healthy and strong. I am honored to come together with No Kid Hungry to end childhood hunger."

"I'm proud to participate in "Get Fit for No Kid Hungry" to motivate and inspire others to reach their fitness goals while also being part of the solution to ending childhood hunger in America," said Ron "Boss" Everline, fitness expert and entrepreneur. "Childhood hunger is a solvable problem, and we all have a role to play in ensuring our nation's kids have access to the food they need to thrive each day. There is no excuse until No Kid Hungry is a reality."

"Food and fitness go hand in hand! When kids are nourished, they're healthier, better able to learn and reach their full potential in every aspect of life," said Denise Austin, fitness icon. "That's why I'm thrilled to participate in "Get Fit for No Kid Hungry" again to ensure every child has that opportunity and inspire others to join me in ending childhood hunger. When kids have access to the food they need, they can dream big and the possibilities are endless."

'Get Fit for No Kid Hungry' will once again be presented by global fresh produce and nutrition leader, Dole Food Company, and supported by Gaiam and Athletic Greens. Gaiam is the leading innovator of premium yoga mats, yoga props, yoga clothing, and yoga accessories, and Athletic Greens is a global health company that makes AG1, a daily foundational nutrition supplement.

*No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

