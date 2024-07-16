Fitness International Acquires XSport Fitness, expanding presence in Chicagoland, New York and Virginia markets

Effective Immediately, Fitness International will assume operations of XSport Fitness' 35 locations.

IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness International, LLC, operator of LA Fitness, Esporta Fitness, City Sports Club, and Club Studio brands, today announced its acquisition of XSport Fitness, marking a significant expansion of Fitness International's offerings in the Chicagoland, New York and Virginia markets.

"We are proud to add XSport Fitness' facilities to our nationwide network of health clubs," said Jill Greuling, President, Club Operations of Fitness International. "This expansion solidifies our position as one of the largest privately-held health club operators in the United States and provides the opportunity to bring our best-in-class fitness experience, with the widest range of amenities and the friendliest service at an affordable price, to more people across the country. With today's acquisition, Fitness International has once again invested in its members."

Effective immediately, Fitness International will assume operations of XSport Fitness' 35 locations and will honor all the active membership agreements that it purchased, at their current rates, including those for personal training. All active XSport Fitness members with multi-club privileges will have access to all LA Fitness locations nationwide. All active single-club members will have the same single-club access they have had with XSport Fitness. LA Fitness has been meeting with all interested XSport Fitness club-level employees to discuss employment opportunities and many have already on-boarded.

In keeping with its mission to provide quality fitness experiences to its members, Fitness International plans to invest in and enhance these new locations, rebranding under one of its four brand names.

Additional information regarding these clubs is available on www.lafitness.com.

About Fitness International

Fitness International, LLC is one of the fastest-growing health club chains in the U.S., with over 700 locations across 27 U.S. states and Canada. Operating the brand names LA Fitness, Esporta Fitness, City Sports Club, and Club Studio, the company's mission is to help as many people as possible achieve the benefits of a healthy lifestyle by creating a nationwide network of health clubs, offering its members the widest range of amenities and the friendliest service at an affordable price. To learn more about Fitness International's growth, visit lafitness.com, esportafitness.com, citysportsfitness.com and clubstudiofitness.com. Follow Fitness International on Facebook, Instagram or by downloading its mobile apps.

SOURCE Fitness International, LLC