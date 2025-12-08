Fitness Ventures Accelerates National Expansion With Acquisition of Three South Texas Crunch Locations

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Ventures LLC, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisees in the Crunch Fitness system, has announced the acquisition of Crunch Brownsville, Crunch North Brownsville, and Crunch Edinburg, marking another major step in the company's aggressive national growth strategy.

With this acquisition, Fitness Ventures now operates 86 Crunch Fitness locations across 30 states, including 11 in Texas, solidifying the company's position as a leading multi-state operator with one of the most ambitious expansion pipelines in the Crunch network. With this acquisition, it clears the way for Fitness Ventures to invest heavily in the Rio Grande Valley area. Fitness Ventures has begun to look for additional expansion sites and plans to open an additional 6 to 8 locations in the region.

"This acquisition represents another major milestone in our nationwide expansion," said Brian Hibbard, CEO of Fitness Ventures. "The Rio Grande Valley is a high-growth market with incredible potential, and integrating these three strong clubs into our portfolio accelerates our mission to deliver best-in-class fitness experiences in every community we serve."

Fitness Ventures' rise has been driven by a mix of strategic acquisitions, new builds, and ongoing investment in club upgrades, positioning the company as a key driver of Crunch's national footprint.

"We're executing one of the most aggressive growth plans in the Crunch system," Hibbard added. "Crossing 86 locations is only the beginning. Our pipeline of new clubs, renovations, and future acquisitions keeps expanding, and members at all Fitness Ventures clubs will see that commitment immediately."

The company plans to bring its proven operating model, marketing expertise, enhanced member experiences standards, and upgraded equipment strategy to the newly acquired clubs, ensuring consistency across its growing national platform.

Fitness Ventures continues to target new markets and deepens its presence in existing ones, with additional developments already underway for 2026 and beyond.

About Fitness Ventures, LLC

Founded in 2016 by Brian Hibbard, Fitness Ventures, LLC is one of the fastest-growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company operates over 80 locations across thirty states, with several more in development. With a unique operating and development strategy and a keen focus on execution, Fitness Ventures LLC operates some of the highest volume Crunch locations in the system and boasts industry-leading financial returns. More at www.fitnessventuresllc.com

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

