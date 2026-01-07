Fitness Ventures Leads the 2026 New Year's Rush as Strength Training Becomes the Foundation of Modern Fitness

Fitness Ventures, one of the largest and fastest-growing Crunch Fitness franchise operators, is fully prepared for this shift. Its Crunch Fitness locations are already built to support strength-focused training at scale, offering one of the most comprehensive strength environments in the industry, with memberships starting at $9.99.

Strength training has become central to how people train, driven by increased awareness of its role in metabolism, mobility, bone health, and injury prevention. This shift is further reinforced by the growing use of GLP-1 medications, where experts emphasize the importance of maintaining lean muscle and overall strength as part of a balanced fitness routine. While weight loss may be a goal, strength and muscle preservation are now widely recognized as essential for long-term health.

Fitness Ventures' Crunch locations are designed to meet these evolving needs. Members have access to expansive free-weight areas, plate-loaded and selectorized machines, functional training zones with indoor turf, and circuit-style setups that support progressive strength training for beginners and experienced lifters alike. The variety and scale of equipment allow members to train confidently without feeling crowded or intimidated.

For those seeking additional support, certified personal trainers are available to build customized strength programs based on individual goals, experience levels, and physical readiness. This guidance is particularly valuable for members returning to the gym, adjusting to body composition changes, or looking to establish a sustainable routine.

Fitness Ventures continues to remove barriers to entry and consistency. Memberships start at $9.99 with no long-term commitment, and January monthly dues are waived. Throughout the month, Crunch locations will host open houses every weekend, allowing prospective members to explore the clubs, experience the strength floors, and find a routine that fits their lifestyle.

As strength training continues to define fitness habits in 2026, Fitness Ventures stands at the forefront, operating clubs that are not adapting to the trend but built for it. By combining unmatched strength training variety, expert support, flexible access, and industry-leading value, Fitness Ventures delivers a serious, sustainable fitness experience for today's consumer.

About Fitness Ventures, LLC

Founded in 2016 by Brian Hibbard, Fitness Ventures, LLC is one of the fastest-growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company operates over 80 locations across thirty states, with several more in development. With a unique operating and development strategy and a keen focus on execution, Fitness Ventures LLC operates some of the highest volume Crunch locations in the system and boasts industry-leading financial returns. More at www.fitnessventuresllc.com

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

Media contact:

Hiba Abduljawad, [email protected]

SOURCE FITNESS VENTURES