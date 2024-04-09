Fitness Ventures LLC Expands and Renovates Crunch Dixie and Middletown Locations in Louisville KY, Offering More Space and Equipment for Members

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness is thrilled to announce the completion of extensive renovations and expansions at its Dixie and Middletown locations, providing members with even more opportunities to reach their fitness goals.

Crunch Fitness Dixie & Middletown

Dixie Crunch Fitness, located on Dixie Highway in Louisville, has undergone a significant transformation, receiving a 3,000 square foot expansion. This expansion includes a host of new features, including more Olympic-style platforms, free weights, and benches. These additions enhance the gym's capacity to accommodate members' diverse workout preferences, whether they're focusing on strength training or cardio.

Crunch Fitness Middletown, located on Shelbyville Road in Louisville, KY, has also seen substantial upgrades, including an increase in Olympic-style platforms, a full lineup of Hammer Strength equipment, more free weights, and additional benches. These enhancements are designed to provide members with a top-tier fitness experience and support them in achieving their fitness objectives.

" With four locations in Louisville, Crunch Fitness continues to be a leader in the fitness industry, providing our members with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities to support their fitness journeys," said Tyler Gress, Fitness Ventures Area Director for the Kentucky & Indiana Market. "These improvements are a testament to our commitment to providing our members with the best possible fitness experience. We believe these enhancements will help our members stay motivated and achieve their fitness goals."

The renovations and expansions at Crunch Fitness's Dixie and Middletown locations are part of the company's ongoing efforts to enhance its facilities and offerings for members. With these upgrades, Crunch Fitness continues to solidify its position as a leader in the fitness industry, providing members with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities to support their fitness journeys.

For additional information, please contact Hiba Abduljawad at [email protected], 407-360-6746

About Fitness Ventures, LLC

Founded in 2016 by Brian Hibbard, Fitness Ventures, LLC is one of the fastest growing franchisees within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company currently operates over 45 locations across twenty five different states, with several more in development. With a unique operating and development strategy, and a keen focus on execution, Fitness Ventures LLC operates some of the highest volume Crunch locations in the system and boasts industry leading financial returns.

SOURCE FITNESS VENTURES