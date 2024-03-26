Crunch Fitness Celebrates Grand Opening of Newest Location in Urbandale, Iowa

URBANDALE, Iowa, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Urbandale, Iowa. Located at 8501 Hickman Road, the $5 mill 43,000 SF state-of-the-art gym offers a wide range of amenities and classes to help members achieve their fitness goals.

Over 20 vendors on site Crunch Fitness Urbandale Pre-Opening Party

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, the new Crunch Fitness facility offers top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a functional training area with multiple indoor turfs, kids crunch babysitting, a dedicated group fitness studio, personal training, a cycling studio, HydroMassage® chairs, tanning beds, and more.

Fitness Ventures LLC, one of the largest growing Crunch franchisees, operating in 25 states, owns Crunch Fitness Urbandale. "We're thrilled to be bringing Crunch Fitness to Urbandale," said Brian Hibbard, CEO of Fitness Ventures LLC. "We believe that fitness should be accessible and enjoyable for everyone, and our goal is to provide a welcoming and inclusive space where people of all fitness levels can come together to achieve their goals. By expanding our presence in Urbandale with this 1st location, we are providing even more opportunities for residents to prioritize their health and wellness."

To celebrate the grand opening, Crunch Fitness Urbandale will be offering special membership deals and promotions. Interested individuals can visit the gym's website at CrunchUrbandale.com or stop by the location to learn more.

For additional information, please contact Hiba Abduljawad at [email protected], 407-360-6746

About Fitness Ventures, LLC

Founded in 2016 by Brian Hibbard, Fitness Ventures, LLC is one of the fastest growing franchisees within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company currently operates over 45 locations across twenty five different states, with several more in development. With a unique operating and development strategy, and a keen focus on execution, Fitness Ventures LLC operates some of the highest volume Crunch locations in the system and boasts industry leading financial returns.

SOURCE FITNESS VENTURES