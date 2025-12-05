FitVille's Christmas Travels: Win $1,000 and Travel-Ready Shoes!

Enter to win $1,000 and a pair of FitVille shoes as you share your dream holiday travels.

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, FitVille is excited to launch its "Christmas Travels, FitVille Gifts" event, giving two lucky winners the chance to receive $1,000 in cash and a brand-new pair of FitVille shoes. If you're planning Christmas travels or dreaming of your next getaway, this is your sign to start the journey – and maybe even get paid for it!

FitVille

The event runs from December 1st to December 18th, and joining is easy:

1. Follow FitVille on Facebook or Instagram.

2. Share the event post on Facebook or Instagram and comment "Participated".

3. On the shared post, tell us: "I want to wear FitVille's [shoe model] to [your dream destination], because…" and tag your travel buddies.

Two winners will be randomly selected and announced on December 19th, each receiving $1,000 in cash plus a pair of FitVille shoes. Full details are available in the pinned post on FitVille's Facebook and Instagram.

For the winners, the adventure is just beginning. Each winner will kick off their trip with an initial $100 cash prize and their FitVille shoes, then share their journey by posting one video and at least three photo posts wearing FitVille on the road. Once all required content is published by January 31st, the remaining $900 bonus will be delivered within 72 hours.

FitVille created this event to celebrate the magic of Christmas travel and the freedom that comes with truly comfortable, supportive footwear. We love seeing where our community goes, what they explore, and how FitVille walks with them through every step of the journey.

Follow us on Facebook or Instagram, share the post and join the adventure. We can't wait to see where you go next—and you might just win big along the way!

Founded in 2018, FitVille specializes in wide and therapeutic footwear for conditions such as diabetes, bunions, arthritis, and plantar fasciitis. Leveraging technologies like Comfort+™, PropelCore™, and ErgoFit™, FitVille blends American design excellence with expert Asian manufacturing to deliver shoes that are durable, supportive, and comfortable. Its slogan, "Liberate Your Toes with Comfortable Shoes", reflects the brand's mission to advance foot health and redefine therapeutic footwear globally.

