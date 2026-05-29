FIU advances hurricane and resilience research as Atlantic season begins

MIAMI, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season gets underway, Florida International University (FIU) researchers continue to generate the science and engineering insights that inform forecasting, strengthen infrastructure and improve community resilience. Their work spans hurricane behavior, El Niño patterns, storm surge, flooding, emergency preparedness and post-disaster recovery. Their work spans hurricane behavior, forecasting and environmental impacts, El Niño patterns, storm surge, flooding, infrastructure performance, public health and disaster response.
Recent large-scale hurricane simulation experiments conducted at the NSF-NHERI Wall of Wind Experimental Facility further demonstrate FIU's leadership in extreme wind and structural resilience research.
The findings could help inform future updates to federal manufactured housing wind safety standards and improve resilience for millions of Americans living in manufactured homes in hurricane-prone regions.
Media visits to the Wall of Wind can also be arranged upon request.
FIU and the future of resilient communities
Building on decades of hurricane and resilience research, Florida International University is advancing the next phase of its work through the Network for Infrastructure and Community Resilience, a multidisciplinary initiative focused on developing real-world solutions for communities facing increasing environmental, infrastructure and climate-related risks.
The initiative brings together experts across engineering, climate science, public health, policy and urban planning to address challenges tied to hurricanes, sea-level rise, flooding and rapid urban growth. The initiative is designed to help communities improve long-term resilience through research, innovation and collaboration with public and private partners.
Together, these efforts reinforce FIU's role as a leading resource for hurricane science, resilience research and applied solutions as communities prepare for increasingly complex and costly storm seasons.
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