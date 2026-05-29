FIU advances hurricane and resilience research as Atlantic season begins

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FIU hurricane and El Niño season resources

FIU experts are available to discuss topics including hurricane science, wind engineering, emergency management, infrastructure resilience, risk communication and disaster preparedness.

With scientists warning that a developing El Niño this summer could become one of the strongest on record, FIU experts are also available to discuss the climate phenomenon and its potential impacts across South Florida and beyond.

Resilient housing research at the Wall of Wind

Recent large-scale hurricane simulation experiments conducted at the NSF-NHERI Wall of Wind Experimental Facility further demonstrate FIU's leadership in extreme wind and structural resilience research.

Researchers from FIU, the University of Kansas and the University of Alabama recently tested full-scale manufactured housing systems under simulated hurricane-force winds. The experiments examined how manufactured homes and their anchoring systems perform under extreme conditions, with a focus on structural vulnerabilities and potential failure points.

The findings could help inform future updates to federal manufactured housing wind safety standards and improve resilience for millions of Americans living in manufactured homes in hurricane-prone regions.

Media visits to the Wall of Wind can also be arranged upon request.

FIU and the future of resilient communities

Building on decades of hurricane and resilience research, Florida International University is advancing the next phase of its work through the Network for Infrastructure and Community Resilience, a multidisciplinary initiative focused on developing real-world solutions for communities facing increasing environmental, infrastructure and climate-related risks.

The initiative brings together experts across engineering, climate science, public health, policy and urban planning to address challenges tied to hurricanes, sea-level rise, flooding and rapid urban growth. The initiative is designed to help communities improve long-term resilience through research, innovation and collaboration with public and private partners.

A major focus is expanding FIU's ability to study how multiple hurricane hazards interact in real-world conditions. Future testing capabilities will allow researchers to examine the combined impacts of extreme wind, storm surge and flooding on buildings, infrastructure and communities, helping advance more comprehensive resilience strategies for coastal regions facing increasingly severe storms.

Together, these efforts reinforce FIU's role as a leading resource for hurricane science, resilience research and applied solutions as communities prepare for increasingly complex and costly storm seasons.

Photos and videos related to FIU's wind facilities, along with interviews with FIU hurricane experts, are available via Dropbox for use by media.

Media contact: Madeline Baro, [email protected]

SOURCE Florida International University