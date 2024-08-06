FIU Athletics, Pitbull announce unprecedented partnership and naming of football stadium

The 305's university officially partners with Mr. 305 to bring the Panthers worldwide Pitbull makes history with first ever artist-branded stadium

MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, Florida International University (FIU) Athletics announced a groundbreaking partnership with international superstar and entrepreneur Armando Christian Pérez, better known as Pitbull.

The 10-year agreement will see FIU Stadium rebranded as Pitbull Stadium, making it the world's first-ever athletics venue with an artist possessing the naming rights.

Pitbull kicked off his music career in the South Florida rap scene. Since his debut in 2004, he has skyrocketed to global stardom, becoming one of the most successful recording artists worldwide. His hits like "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)" and the RIAA Diamond Certified "Give Me Everything" have dominated charts and united fans across the globe.

The unrivaled collaboration includes multi-faceted marketing and promotional opportunities between Pitbull, a Miami native, and FIU – the only public Division-I institution in Miami.

"This partnership with FIU is a true honor and a testament to what we can achieve when we work hard," said Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull). "Renaming the stadium isn't just about a name change. It's about inspiring the community, creating opportunities and showing the world that with determination and a clear vision, anything is possible. We're making history together, and we're just getting started. Why dream when you can live it?"

When he steps on the stage at Pitbull Stadium, the GRAMMY®-winning artist will be the first entertainer in history to perform in an athletics facility bearing his name.

"Pitbull's career trajectory mirrors FIU's ascent as one of the nation's top public research universities," said FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell. "Like FIU, he started out very 305 and became worldwide."

The partnership also marks Pitbull's participation in FIU football's Vice Night, featuring Miami-style colors and merchandise, with the Panthers donning their nationally acclaimed Vice uniform. This year's game – which will feature a new Vice uniform – will take place on Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. against Sam Houston State and will be broadcast across the country on ESPNU.

"This is a historic day for FIU Athletics to uniquely partner with a world-renowned artist and amazing person who truly values relationships and his community," FIU Director of Athletics Scott Carr commented. "Armando's financial support is program-changing, but him providing a microphone to amplify FIU will be even more beneficial to growing our brand. I couldn't be more excited about our partnership as this will take us to another level. We can now officially say: 'Paws Up, Dale!'"

Van Wagner College, FIU Athletics' 3rd-party multimedia rights partner since 2016, assisted with the collaboration. Their efforts also helped attract additional partners to further enhance the partnership, including South Dade Kia which will be the presenting sponsor of the field: South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium.

"We have been proud supporters of FIU Athletics because we recognize the significant role that education and sports play in connecting with young people and students," stated Lucy Benedetti, Executive Vice President/Co-Owner of South Dade Kia Miami & Homestead. "When we found out about FIU Athletics and Pitbull's outstanding initiative, we immediately wanted to contribute and participate. We are delighted to announce our collaboration, demonstrating our collective commitment to innovation in Miami. Together we will enhance education and athletics, creating a brighter future for our students."

Pitbull has been a longstanding advocate for education. He founded the first SLAM! (Sports Leadership, Arts, and Management) tuition-free public charter school in Miami in 2012. The K-12 schools leverage universal themes such as sports, science, technology, media and more to engage students. SLAM! serves nearly 10,000 students across 14 schools in Florida, Nevada, Georgia, Texas and Arizona. In 2022, SLAM! was 1 of 38 school systems in the world recognized as a System of Distinction for excellence in education by Cognia, a global school improvement and accreditation organization.

Like SLAM!, Pitbull's influence extends beyond the classroom. His newly formed SELF 1st Foundation will serve as an extension of those efforts to bridge opportunity gaps and foster real, tangible impact in underserved communities. SELF 1st, which stands for 'Strengthening Education to Level the Field,' enhances educational access and resources for minority and underserved populations across all levels of education, including college and trade school. The organization seeks to cultivate academic excellence, inspire young minds and create a more equitable society where every individual, regardless of background, has the opportunity to succeed through the transformative power of education.

For more information about the partnership, visit FIUSports.com/PitbullxFIU.

