FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management establishes new real estate executive advisory board

New board's mission: to help the hospitality-focused real estate master's degree program become the leading choice for students and employers

MIAMI, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management welcomes an impressive array of hospitality real estate leaders to its new Hospitality Real Estate Advisory Board (HREAB). The new board members will help advise and provide hospitality industry expertise and guidance to Professor Clay Dickinson, Associate Dean and Professor Emeritus Rocco M. Angelo and Michael Cheng, dean of the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU) on the growing real estate sector of the hospitality industry.

"We are excited to have these industry leaders help shape the Chaplin School's real estate program and strategic initiatives by providing real-time insights into the current requirements of the hospitality real estate market," said Dickinson, lead hospitality real estate professor and board liaison. "Our goal is to combine the strong work ethic of the typical FIU student with a practical, industry-based curriculum to produce graduates who are ready to hit the ground running and succeed in today's highly competitive global market."

The mission of the new HREAB board is focused on enhancing the practical relevancy of the Chaplin School's real estate curriculum and the experiences afforded its students through internships, mentoring and direct engagement with industry leaders. Board members will contribute their experience-based insights, time, philanthropy and serve as ambassadors for FIU Chaplin School's Hospitality Real Estate program. The program's goals are further supported by a world-class full-time and adjunct faculty who strive every day to provide students with the practical knowledge necessary to meet the needs of employers and obtain meaningful careers in today's increasingly competitive marketplace.

The global hospitality market is massive, having reached an estimated aggregate value of approximately $4.7 trillion in 2023, according to a new study by The Business Research Company. The industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2023 to exceed $5.8 trillion in 2027.

Real estate comprises the largest portion of most hospitality investments. In addition, its operations-intensive nature positions it among the most complex of all types of commercial real estate. These two factors, together with ever greater demand for experience-based value creation across all commercial property sectors, are expected to drive strong demand for hospitality-specific real estate expertise well into the future.

"FIU Chaplin School plans to leverage the talents of its board and its location in Miami, a leading global tourist destination, to position itself as a leading laboratory of innovation in the hospitality real estate space," Cheng said. "We thank these power leaders for sharing their time, knowledge and commitment to our school and the future leaders of hospitality, who we are committed to providing a quality, relevant and experiential learning experience."

The new board members represent every facet of hospitality real estate including developers, investors, hoteliers, bankers, alternative accommodations, and property and financial information technology.

The board will be led by an FIU Chaplin School alumnus as chair, along with a vice-chair and a steering committee:

Keith Space , president and chief operating officer of Fort Hospitality and HREAB chairperson. Space is an award-winning hospitality executive, who takes a vision and creates a successful business model around it. He's spent his career repositioning existing non-performing hotels as well as creating distinct properties that cater to discerning upscale travelers. Space holds a bachelor's degree in Hospitality Management and a master's degree in Hospitality Real Estate Development from FIU's Chaplin School.

, president and chief operating officer of Fort Hospitality and HREAB chairperson. Space is an award-winning hospitality executive, who takes a vision and creates a successful business model around it. He's spent his career repositioning existing non-performing hotels as well as creating distinct properties that cater to discerning upscale travelers. Space holds a bachelor's degree in Hospitality Management and a master's degree in Hospitality Real Estate Development from FIU's Chaplin School. Marco Roca , chief executive officer of Reveille Hospitality and HREAB vice chair. Roca is a leader in global real-estate startup and operations. For nearly four decades, he has proven himself with a track record of consistently breaking sales records, improving operational results, profit and loss responsibility and strategic planning. Roca is tri-lingual with the capability to manage across multiple international sites.

Members on the Chaplin School's Hospitality Real Estate Advisory Board include FIU alumni:

Natalie Castillo , managing director, Berkadia

, managing director, Berkadia Lani Kane-Hanan , chief executive officer, ONE

, chief executive officer, ONE Todd Hricko , senior vice president and head of global hotel development, Hard Rock International

, senior vice president and head of global hotel development, Hard Rock International Jordan Kavana , chairman and founder, ARK Homes for Rent

, chairman and founder, ARK Homes for Rent Ethan Kramer , co-founder and chief investment officer, Paramount Hotel Group

, co-founder and chief investment officer, Paramount Hotel Group John Lancet, senior managing director, HVS

Ed Miranda , founder and president, Luxury Development Consultants, Inc.

, founder and president, Luxury Development Consultants, Inc. Jarel Portman , founder, JPX Works LLC

Additional board members include:

Karim Alibhai , chief executive officer, Gencom

, chief executive officer, Gencom Boaz Ashbel , senior managing director, Aztec Group, LLC

, senior managing director, Aztec Group, LLC Eric Bass , executive vice president and chief development officer, GFI Development

, executive vice president and chief development officer, GFI Development Joan Bertran , executive vice president of commercial real estate, Banco Sabadell

, executive vice president of commercial real estate, Banco Sabadell James Bermingham , chief executive officer, Virgin Hotels

, chief executive officer, Virgin Hotels Barry Bloom , president and chief operating officer, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

, president and chief operating officer, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Stewart Brown , EVP Hospitality, Dart Interests

, EVP Hospitality, Dart Interests Nick Falcone , chief executive officer, Rentyl Resorts

, chief executive officer, Rentyl Resorts Jonathan Falik , founder and chief executive officer, JF Capital Advisors

, founder and chief executive officer, JF Capital Advisors Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos , President and COO, Flag Luxury Group, LLC

, President and COO, Flag Luxury Group, LLC Aly-Khan Merali , president and CFO, Turnberry Associates

, president and CFO, Turnberry Associates Pedro Miranda , managing partner, Cambridge Landmark

, managing partner, Cambridge Landmark Donahue Peebles, III , executive vice president, The Peebles Corporation; chairman and chief executive officer, Legacy Real Estate Development

, executive vice president, The Peebles Corporation; chairman and chief executive officer, Legacy Real Estate Development Michael L. Rock , SVP and Head of Asset Management, Host Hotels and Resorts

, SVP and Head of Asset Management, Host Hotels and Resorts Steve Rushmore , founder, HVS

Media Contact:

Ivonne Yee-Amor

305-299-2091

[email protected]

SOURCE Florida International University