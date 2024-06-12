FIU ranked No. 2 most impactful university in the U.S.

MIAMI, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FIU ranked No. 2 in the U.S. and No. 13 in the world for impact in the 2024 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

"FIU researchers across colleges are focused on finding solutions to many of the greatest challenges of our time, and they are doing it on a global scale," said FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell. "This ranking is a testament to this transformative work and serves as one of the ways we track our impact and progress in tackling global challenges."

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are based on the United Nations criteria for the Sustainable Development Goals, a blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet. Within the ranking, FIU ranked No. 3 in the world for impact on Life Below Water, No. 8 for Sustainable Cities and Communities, No. 22 for Partnerships for the Goals, No. 32 for Life on Land and No. 40 for Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

The 2024 rankings include 2,152 universities from 125 countries and are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals across the areas of research, outreach and stewardship.

Some of the work that contributed to FIU's ranking includes preservation of ocean health, protecting and restoring populations of endangered species, and delivering clean water and sanitation to remote communities. FIU scientists in the Institute of Environment lead the multi-institution NSF-supported Florida Coastal Everglades Long-Term Ecological Research program, a globally engaged marine science program, and the UNESCO chair on Sustainable Water Security. FIU research teams are also focused on tropical botany, sustainable fisheries, restoration of forests and more. In a unique collaboration between the institute and Global Forensic and Justice Center, FIU also is home to a research and outreach initiative to disrupt illegal wildlife trafficking of endangered plants and animals.

The work being done at the Extreme Events Institute fosters more sustainable communities by helping them become less vulnerable to natural disasters. With a $12.8 million grant from the National Science Foundation, FIU scientists are designing the next generation Wall of Wind, which will be a full-scale testing facility capable of generating wind speeds of up to 200 miles per hour, combined with a water basin to simulate storm surge and wave action.

Other research and degree programs throughout the university, including in global sustainable tourism and the protection and preservation of cultural heritage are also part of comprehensive efforts at the university to address sustainability in all areas.

"Our researchers, students and staff are working tirelessly to create a more sustainable and inspiring future," said Mike Heithaus, executive dean of the College of Arts, Sciences & Education. "The issues we face extend beyond borders, and our success is largely defined by a collaborative spirit that has fostered public and private partnerships and collaborations all across the world to have the biggest impact."

