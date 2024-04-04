Five & Thrive and National Defense University Foundation Launch Thrive Guide: Air National Guard Edition and Thrive Guide: Air Force Reserve Edition

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a significant milestone in supporting and empowering the families of Air Force Air National Guard (ANG) and Air Force Reserve members with the official launch of the "Thrive Guide: Air National Guard Edition and Thrive Guide: Air Force Reserve Edition."

Five & Thrive, in partnership with ANG and AF Reserve Thrive Teams, developed these comprehensive guides to assist families in navigating the unique challenges and opportunities that come with the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve lifestyles. The Thrive Guide: Air National Guard Edition and the Thrive Guide: Air Force Reserve Edition, have been meticulously crafted to provide practical information, valuable resources, and personal support for Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve spouses.

"I would like to thank the Five & Thrive team for their outstanding work to make an Air National Guard Edition of the Thrive Guide. Having a National Guard focused Thrive Guide is very important to Air National Guard families who are navigating service to both their State and Nation. Taking care of our Airmen and their families is critical to building a strong and resilient Air National Guard," said Dianne Loh, spouse of Air National Guard Director Lt. General Michael Loh, USAF.

Both the Guard and Reserve forces play crucial roles in defending our nation, and behind many of our dedicated service members stands a resilient and supportive spouse or family member. Five & Thrive addresses the challenges of childcare, education, healthcare, housing, and spouse employment for military spouses and families. These issues directly affect military recruitment, readiness, resilience, and retention, impacting mission execution.

Cathy Healy, spouse of Air Force Reserve Commander Lt. General John Healy, USAF, expressed, "I am excited to see the newest Thrive Guide written specifically for our Air Force Reserve families come to fruition! Whether Reservists are serving one weekend a month, on full-time orders, or somewhere in between, the AF Reserve Edition helps families navigate the benefits, tools, and resources available to them in all statuses. Having this information in one place will empower our Reserve families to thrive throughout their service journey."

Key Features of the Thrive Guides:

Military Culture and Life : Practical information about life in the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserves, including pay, protocol, chain of command, OPSEC, and more.

: Practical information about life in the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserves, including pay, protocol, chain of command, OPSEC, and more. In This Together : A detailed section on connecting operationally, finding and building your support system, and accessing resilience resources.

: A detailed section on connecting operationally, finding and building your support system, and accessing resilience resources. Five & Thrive: A comprehensive directory of resources tailored to Air National Guard and Reserve families, including resources to support childcare, education, healthcare, housing, and spouse employment.

Five & Thrive champion, Sharene Brown stated, "We understand the unique challenges that Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve spouses and family members face, and these guides are designed to be reliable, accessible companions on their journey. We aim to provide the necessary tools and support to help ANG and AF Reserve spouses and families thrive in their roles and maintain a strong sense of community."

Learn more about Five & Thrive at https://www.fiveandthrive.org/home.

