NDU Foundation Appoints Allan Martin to Board

Technology Innovation to Drive Geopolitical Opportunities

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Defense University (NDU) Foundation today announced the appointment of a new director, Allan Martin, to the organization's Board of Directors. Mr. Martin, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Lumina, AI, is global leader and technology innovator who brings substantial investment and financial industry leadership and expertise in emerging technologies and artificial intelligence experience.

"Allan's executive leadership, governance and technology innovation experience will be an important asset to the Board as we continue to advance initiatives to expand resources and industry engagement to ensure world-class education and research opportunities at the National Defense University," said Robert Spring, NDU Foundation Chairman. 

Martin serves as Chairman of Atlantic Merchant Capital Investors, Managing Partner of Fleur De Lis Partners, and Chairman of the Martin Family Foundation. Prior to Lumina, Allan was CEO of MCS Holdings, the nation's second largest mortgage field services firm from 2003 to 2009. He was a founder and advisory board member of USAmeriBank, as well as a Director of Florida Capital Bank.  Allan began his career with Deloitte & Touche. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern Maine.

"I am thrilled to join the NDU Foundation as a Director. Advanced technologies will shape the future of geopolitics, and I look forward to engaging and expanding opportunities to meet these needs with the board, faculty, staff, and students in the NDU community," said Martin.

About the National Defense University and National Defense University Foundation 

The National Defense University (NDU) prepares selected civilian and military professionals from the U.S. and over 75 allied countries to serve as tomorrow's decision and policymakers at the highest levels of command in military, government, and key industry sectors.

The NDU Foundation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization focused exclusively on supporting the education and leadership development of national defense, security, diplomatic, and peacekeeping professionals studying at the National Defense University (NDU)., located at Ft. Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C. The Foundation provides NDU with vital resources to protect our democracy and ensure peace by educating and developing agile leaders prepared to think critically and operate strategically in an increasingly dynamic, complex, and unpredictable international security environment. Learn more at NDUFoundation.org.

