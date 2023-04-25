Five Additional Financial Services Leaders Join Invest in Others Charitable Foundation's Board of Directors

ANDOVER, Mass., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others"), a non-profit organization helping financial professionals support charitable causes in their communities, announced today the appointments of five new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the board are:

"Carolyn, Stephanie, Brett, Sean, and Kirsten share our commitment to amplifying and supporting the outstanding charitable work that financial advisors across the country are doing in their communities," said R. Barkley Payne, Executive Director of Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "We welcome them to our Board. Their leadership and expertise will help our organization continue to grow, so we can help generate additional donor support, visibility, and legitimacy for advisor-supported nonprofits that are making a difference."

Carolyn Armitage is President of Thrivent Advisor Network, the independent registered investment advisor (RIA) channel of Thrivent - a Fortune 500 financial services company with a unique focus on generosity and service to the community. Prior to joining Thrivent in 2021, she provided investment banking and consulting services through ECHELON Partners, and held senior leadership roles at LPL Financial, ING Advisors Network (now Voya and Cetera), and Avantax (formerly H.D. Vest), among others. Armitage is the founder of True Circle Organization, a nonprofit delivering instant sustenance, compassion, and safety to people experiencing homelessness.

Stephanie Drescher is a Partner and the Chief Client and Product Development Officer at Apollo Global Management, where she is a member of the private equity firm's Leadership Team and oversees the Client and Product Solutions Group. She also serves as Co-Chair of Apollo Women Empower, the firm's network for women. Before joining Apollo in 2004, Stephanie worked at JP Morgan for 10 years. She is currently a member of the Boards of Directors of ADT Security Services and the Student Leadership Network, and sits on iCapital's Board of Observers. Stephanie has been named to the Barron's list of "100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance," and was recently honored at Mercado Global's 10th Annual Gala for her work in expanding opportunities for women in the workplace, marketplace, and local communities.

Brett Goodman is the Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Treasury and Investor Relations for LPL Financial. In this role, he oversees the development and implementation of merger and acquisition strategies to support the firm's long-term growth. Goodman is also responsible for managing the firm's liquidity, funding, and capital allocation, as well as its engagement with the shareholder community. Prior to joining LPL Financial, Goodman served as Managing Director in Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley, where he led the integration and strategic development of E*TRADE. Before Morgan Stanley acquired E*TRADE, he was E*TRADE's Chief Business Development Officer. Goodman was voted one of "America's Best IR Professionals" in Institutional Investor magazine's annual All American Executive Team survey in 2017, 2015, and 2012.

Sean Keenan is a Managing Director and Head of Business Development of Pershing Wealth Solutions, which provides custody and middle-office solutions to wealth-oriented broker-dealers, RIAs, and trust companies. He is responsible for new revenue and asset growth, and is a member of BNY Mellon | Pershing's Wealth Solutions Senior Leadership Team. Keenan, who has more than 25 years of financial services and institutional business experience, previously led business development for BNY Mellon | Pershing's RIA custody business. Prior to joining BNY Mellon | Pershing in 2009, he held various sales and strategic planning leadership positions at Ameritrade, where he was instrumental in the launch of Ameritrade Institutional.

Kirsten Pickens is Managing Director, Co-Head of U.S. Distribution for FS Investments, and a member of the firm's Executive Committee. Within FS, she is an active member of their Inclusion Council, Women's Network, and the firms ESG Committee. She was previously a Partner and Head of Distribution at Chiron Investment Management, a global multi-asset firm that she helped launch in 2015, which was acquired by FS Investments in 2020. Prior to joining Chiron, Pickens was Senior Vice President and Head of National Accounts at Ivy Investment Management. Pickens serves on the Boards of Directors for Expect Miracles Foundation and NICSA, and is an acting co-Chair for MMI Emerging Managers Committee. In addition, she is a member of the ICI Sales and Marketing Committee and the National Accounts Advisory Board at FUSE. In 2010, Pickens was named one of the "Rising Stars of Mutual Funds" by Institutional Investor magazine.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The Invest in Others 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation is supported by the financial services industry to amplify the charitable work of financial advisors, employees, and their firms. Invest in Others is a catalyst to channel philanthropy and volunteerism to where it is needed most.

For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Suffredini, Director of Marketing

Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

[email protected] | 617.429.2009

SOURCE Invest in Others Charitable Foundation