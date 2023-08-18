Five Attorneys from The Dominguez Firm Honored on the 2023 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® List

News provided by

The Dominguez Firm, LLP

18 Aug, 2023, 07:35 ET

Attorneys from The Dominguez Firm have been named to the Ones to Watch list on multiple occasions.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm proudly announces that five of its esteemed attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the prestigious 2023 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® list. This recognition is a testament to their exceptional legal expertise and dedication to serving clients in the category of Personal Injury Law: Plaintiffs. The honored attorneys are Patricia Alabise, who is also a partner, Analicia Avila, Angella Farokhzad, Pamela Rodriguez, and Nare Kupelian. All five are accomplished litigation attorneys at the firm.

Continue Reading
Best Lawyers Ones to Watch
Best Lawyers Ones to Watch

The Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list is a distinguished honor that highlights promising legal talent with 5-9 years of private practice experience. These attorneys are recognized within their respective practice areas and locations, showcasing their dedication to upholding the highest standards of legal excellence.

Attorneys from The Dominguez Firm have been recognized on the Best Lawyers and Ones to Watch list several times. For Patricia, this marks her second consecutive year on the list while, Analicia, Angella, Pamela and Nare are making their inaugural appearances. The five attorneys have substantial experience handling complex personal injury cases successfully.

Founder and CEO of The Dominguez Firm, Attorney J.J. Dominguez, commended the named attorneys for their dedication to their profession and clients, saying, "We are immensely proud of Patricia Alabise, Analicia Avila, Angella Farokhzad, Pamela Rodriguez, and Nare Kupelian for this well-deserved honor. Their expertise and dedication to their craft set a high standard within our firm and the legal community."

Best Lawyers has a rich history of recognizing exceptional legal talent since its first publication in 1983. From the beginning, the aim was to provide a valuable resource for individuals seeking quality, ethical legal representation. Today, the company has a global reach evaluating attorneys from 76 countries across various practice areas.

The inclusion of the Ones to Watch list in 2020 expanded the scope of recognition to acknowledge promising legal professionals. Selection to this list is based on transparent peer reviews from established lawyers who are leaders in their respective fields. Additionally, the chosen attorneys undergo a thorough authentication process to ensure they are actively practicing law and in good standing.

The Dominguez Firm is a powerhouse personal injury law firm that has been helping clients for over 30 years. The firm's award-winning attorneys and legal staff adhere to the values of compassion, service and results for every case they manage. For a free consultation, call 800-818-1818. Available 24/7.

Contact:
Rosalia Tredwell
800-818-1818

SOURCE The Dominguez Firm, LLP

Also from this source

Three Litigation Attorneys from The Dominguez Firm Named to the 2023 Super Lawyers® Rising Stars List

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.