Five Attorneys from The Dominguez Firm Honored on the 2023 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® List

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm proudly announces that five of its esteemed attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the prestigious 2023 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® list. This recognition is a testament to their exceptional legal expertise and dedication to serving clients in the category of Personal Injury Law: Plaintiffs. The honored attorneys are Patricia Alabise, who is also a partner, Analicia Avila, Angella Farokhzad, Pamela Rodriguez, and Nare Kupelian. All five are accomplished litigation attorneys at the firm.

The Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list is a distinguished honor that highlights promising legal talent with 5-9 years of private practice experience. These attorneys are recognized within their respective practice areas and locations, showcasing their dedication to upholding the highest standards of legal excellence.

Attorneys from The Dominguez Firm have been recognized on the Best Lawyers and Ones to Watch list several times. For Patricia, this marks her second consecutive year on the list while, Analicia, Angella, Pamela and Nare are making their inaugural appearances. The five attorneys have substantial experience handling complex personal injury cases successfully.

Founder and CEO of The Dominguez Firm, Attorney J.J. Dominguez, commended the named attorneys for their dedication to their profession and clients, saying, "We are immensely proud of Patricia Alabise, Analicia Avila, Angella Farokhzad, Pamela Rodriguez, and Nare Kupelian for this well-deserved honor. Their expertise and dedication to their craft set a high standard within our firm and the legal community."

Best Lawyers has a rich history of recognizing exceptional legal talent since its first publication in 1983. From the beginning, the aim was to provide a valuable resource for individuals seeking quality, ethical legal representation. Today, the company has a global reach evaluating attorneys from 76 countries across various practice areas.

The inclusion of the Ones to Watch list in 2020 expanded the scope of recognition to acknowledge promising legal professionals. Selection to this list is based on transparent peer reviews from established lawyers who are leaders in their respective fields. Additionally, the chosen attorneys undergo a thorough authentication process to ensure they are actively practicing law and in good standing.

The Dominguez Firm is a powerhouse personal injury law firm that has been helping clients for over 30 years. The firm's award-winning attorneys and legal staff adhere to the values of compassion, service and results for every case they manage. For a free consultation, call 800-818-1818. Available 24/7.

