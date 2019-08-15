Five Chamblee Ryan Attorneys Earn National Best Lawyers Honors

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Five partners of Chamblee Ryan P.C. have been named among the nation's top legal practitioners in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. This recognition marks the largest number of firm attorneys ever selected to the prestigious list.

The publication, launched in 1983, recognizes the top 4 percent of practicing attorneys in the nation and is based on millions of peer-reviewed nominations and extensive research.

Bill Chamblee is recognized for his work defending clients against personal injury and medical liability claims. As lead counsel, he has obtained numerous defense verdicts on behalf of large corporations, small companies, physicians and other professionals. He has served as lead trial counsel in 16 states, tried more than 150 cases, and obtained more than 130 dismissals and favorable jury verdicts in the course of his career.

Honored for his success in defending personal injury and medical malpractice claims, Jeff Ryan has represented hundreds of companies and individuals in these disputes during the last 25 years. He also serves as counsel for a large Texas-based hospital system, several national trucking companies, multiple insurance companies, and a variety of small businesses and health care providers.

Regan Boyce is named to the list for her work in bankruptcy law and related litigation. Her diverse practice includes defending clients in claims involving medical malpractice, product liability, premises liability, construction defects, intellectual property and real property torts.

Jarad Kent is honored for his work representing defendants in personal injury litigation. Based in the firm's Tyler office, his practice encompasses commercial litigation, medical malpractice, transportation, and construction defect cases, as well as representing third- party administrators for self-funded ERISA health care plans in provider reimbursement lawsuits.

Recognized for his representation of health care institutions and individual providers in medical malpractice litigation, Doug Lewis has served as lead defense counsel in numerous jury trials, including claims involving serious injury and wrongful death. He also has significant experience defending trucking companies and their individual drivers in personal injury lawsuits, and other insurance defense litigation.

The full list of the Best Lawyers in America can be found at: https://www.bestlawyers.com .

Chamblee Ryan, PC, is a Dallas-based trial firm representing insurance companies, medical professionals, transportation providers, and health care institutions. Since 1998, the firm has relied on superior tactics and proven trial experience to prevail in numerous complex and significant cases. For more information, visit www.chambleeryan.com.

Media Contact:

Barry Pound

800-559-4534

barry@androvett.com

SOURCE Chamblee Ryan P.C.

Related Links

http://www.chambleeryan.com

