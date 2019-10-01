Five Cities to Visit for Halloween Fun for the Whole Family

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- October is the perfect time for spooky thrills as cities around the country let out their ghosts and goblins to get into the Halloween spirit. From pumpkin fests to haunted houses, here GO Group's recommendations for Halloween activities.

Boston's Ghosts and Gravestones tour combines a walking tour and trolley ride as "gravedigger" guides spin spooky and sinister tales that span the history of one of America's oldest cities. The 90-minute excursion makes stops at the Boston Harbor and two of the city's nearly 400-year-old graveyards, where guests can look for ghosts as they visit the final resting places of some of the nation's founding fathers. Tours are available every night and reservations are recommended.

Chicago's Navy Pier is hosting its inaugural free Pier Pumpkin Lights festival from October 1 - November 2 with fall family fun. Best viewed after dark, the pop-up event will feature towers of jack-o-lanterns, holiday lights, and specialty vendors, as well as seasonal treats from the pier's year-round restaurants. On weekends the event will also transform Chicago's Amazing Funhouse Maze into a haunted maze, and parents are encouraged to bring kids out to trick-or-treat on the pier October 26, 27, and 31!

In downtown New Orleans Halloween comes to life in terrifying fashion. Weekends through November 2 (and October 29-31) Scout Island Scream Park provides family-friendly hayrides, carnival attractions, and entertainment, but after sundown it's time for the adults to get spooked as horrifying creatures of the night descend on the island! Featuring five horrifying haunted house experiences furnished by The Mortuary Haunted Mansion, a zombie paintball battle-zone, and a Pirate Pub and Music Hall, Scout Island Scream Park has something for thrill-seekers of all ages.

How about a little Halloween fun Sin City style? VTheater at the Planet Hollywood Resort presents Zombie Burlesque, the "dead sexy musical comedy" that asks "what would have happened if zombies had taken over America in 1958 and had to coexist with the living?" Featuring a live band, stand-up comedy, and dancers, this ghoulish romp is the perfect night out for adults looking for a seasonal scream.

Weekends through October explore the Denver Botanical Garden's seven-acre space-themed corn maze viewed from above from two 15-foot tall illuminated bridges. On select days the maze is also open after dark for an even spookier experience. Adults and teens also can visit the Haunted Maze after dark along with the Fear Flicks horror movie screenings. Other activities include pony rides, hayrides, and human hamster balls and the annual Pumpkin Festival on October 11.

